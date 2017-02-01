Linda Strauss-Lewis Does this photograph look familiar? If it does, you may have been one of the hundreds of PebbleCreekers who attended and made Meet the Artist 2016 such a huge success. Well, this year’s event will be bigger and better (see below), so be sure to mark your calendars now. Dates for 2017 –…
PC Irish American Club 8th annual Golf Tournament
Suzanne Rambach The PebbleCreek Irish American Club is sponsoring their eighth annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 12 at Tuscany Falls. This event will benefit The Southwest Lending Closet,…