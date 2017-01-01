Unit Happenings

The ladies of Unit 20 enjoyed their annual Christmas luncheon at the Olive Garden. Unit 20 Happenings Carolyn Rota On December 1 twenty-five ladies of Unit 20 enjoyed their annual…

6th annual Graville Soup Party

Sharon Graville On Saturday, November 5 Dan and Sharon Graville hosted their annual Soup Party which this year was a chili cook-off. Pictured at the right are this year’s winners…

PCLGA annual Red and Green Tournament

Red vs. Green The Green Victors (not all present in photo) Lynn Matousek ‘Tis the season for the wearing of the Red and Green was the theme for the annual…

January 2017, Front Page

Team Eagle’s Nest wins Robson Challenge Tournament

Eagle’s Nest Team - Winner of Robson Challenge Trophy: back row, left to right: Emma Mosley (co-chair), Cindy Tollefson, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Ronnie Decker, Carol Sanders, Pat Laatsch, Jane Wiederhold, Elaine Carlson, Sue White, Judy Newell (co-chair); front row: Carolyn Suttles, Kittie Day, Debbie Sayre, Donna Havener, Becky Rio

Lynn Matousek The PCLGA hosted the fifteenth annual Robson Challenge Tournament on November 16, 2016 at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course. The event’s Co-Chairpersons were Judy Newell and Emma Mosley. Twelve players and a Pro from each Robson Community participated in the tournament. Quail Creek, Mountain View/Preserve, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Robson Ranch, Ironwood and Oakwood players were…

Read more →

January 2017, Clubs & Classes

PC Hiking Club Diary

Spur Cross Ranch The Dragonfly Trail Pete Williams Nine members of the PebbleCreek Hiking Club did a hike on December 6 in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. The Dragonfly Trail they did goes through a riparian area known for its numerous bird species. The hikers also hiked along the Metate Trail which has many…

Read more →

January 2017, Clubs & Classes

News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Board members Judy Ruck, Lil Wattenberg, Carl Schatz, Alice Neuwirth, Mark Frumkin and Steve Shaffer welcome Sun City Grand on November 13.

Laurie Rosenbloom Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year! The start of the New Year also brings about changes to our Shalom Club Board of Directors. * President – Carl Schatz * Vice President – Judy Ruck * Events Co-Chairs – Gail Brubaker and Joan Grube * Hospitality and Membership Updates – Co-Chairs Ann…

Read more →

January 2017, Sports

Roadrunners kick off 2016-2017 season

Left to right, Roadrunners Team: Kittie Day, Renee deLassus, Sarah Marsh, Amber Rivera, Mary Harris, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Sheri Sears, Ellen Enright

Lynn Matousek On December 5, 2016 the PCLGA Roadrunners golf team kicked off the 2016-2017 season at the spectacular Chiricahua Course at Desert Mountain. This Jack Nicklaus course provided challenging golf holes, beautiful views and interesting animals on the course. Many of the team members were treated to their first views of Javelinas (also known…

Read more →

January 2017, Generals

PebbleCreek Home and Landscape Tour an outstanding success

Left to right: Santa Claus, Chief Jerry Geier, Mrs. Claus and Wally Campbell, Chairman of PebbleCreek Home Tour Committee

Wally Campbell After collecting all donations and ticket sales revenue, PebbleCreek Home Tour was successful this year in raising $9,395 for the City of Goodyear Shop With A Cop event which was held December 10. Goodyear Police Officers accompanied selected special children for a shopping experience at Walmart on Estrella Parkway. The children gathered at…

Read more →