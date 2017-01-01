Theresa Evans It’s that time of year; the annual Chef’s Gala is near! This year experience an amazing gastronomic evening as Chefs from SaddleBrooke, Robson Ranch Arizona, Robson Ranch Texas, Quail Creek and, of course, PebbleCreek prepare their finest culinary offerings and compete for the grand prize trophy for best dish. As they compete, you…
Unit Happenings
The ladies of Unit 20 enjoyed their annual Christmas luncheon at the Olive Garden. Unit 20 Happenings Carolyn Rota On December 1 twenty-five ladies of Unit 20 enjoyed their annual…