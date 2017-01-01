Unit Happenings

Unit 23 Halloween Party Lynn Matousek Neighbors and friends of the residents of the 149th Lane cul-de-sac in Unit 23 of Eagle’s Nest had their second annual Halloween Party on…

Kare Bears’ Korner

Kare Bears’ Holiday Program – Wednesday, December 21 Susan White Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 21, 2016 to join in on the Kare Bears holiday program! This special event…

Water fitness class celebrates Halloween

The Water Fitness class celebrated Halloween by dressing in waterproof masks and hats. Sue White The 10:00 a.m. Water Fitness class, led by Sue White, celebrated Halloween by dressing in…

Attn: Corvette owners

Meet at the Eagle’s Nest parking lot for December 17 rally at 7:00 p.m. Stephanie Jensen Start your engines, Corvette owners, as we proceed to put some miles on our…

PCLGA upcoming events

Member/Guest Committee, left to right: Susan Bentson, Diana Wolf, Diane Pratuch, Kathy Hubert-Wyss, Jackie Horton, Vicki McLaughlin, Pat Lohmiller, Vicki Ray, Nan Perkins, Cheryl Skummer (absent: Connie Steckler, Sheri Sears)…

January 2017, Generals

Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration January 16

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Carolyn Suttles Save the date Monday, January 16, 2017, for a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in grand fashion. Just Folks Association once again will honor the memory of Dr. King with a different birthday party flair. The celebration will be held in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom from 6:00 to…

Community Service Report

Patrol Dispatches Alarms, all other 8 Animal leash rules 2 Assist H/O 20 Auto accidents 1 Bee complaints 0 Complaint reports,  Green Cards 10 Damage to property 3 Dead animal pick-up 0 Disturbance 1 Dust , dirt complaint 0 Fire arms, pellet gun 0 Fire 1 Flat tire assistance 0 Gate malfunctions 6 Golf cart…

Parks begins term on PCHOA Board

Bob Parks, newly elected member of the PCHOA Board.

Pat Ingalls Transparent decision-making and fiscal accountability take priority for Bob Parks, newly-elected member of the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association Board. As the victor in the November 9 election, Parks begins a two-year, resident-volunteer position on the board, effective January 1. “Ensuring effective management decisions, especially regarding the budget, compelled me to be part of the…

Latest News From New Home Sales

Start the year off with the home of your dreams! At PebbleCreek you can choose to build your dream home from the ground up or select a Move-In Ready Designer Home and be on the fast track to the resort lifestyle. Either way, PebbleCreek makes it easy for you to begin to enjoy the lifestyle…

Mark Your Calendar – Upcoming Events At PebbleCreek

Friday, January 6, 2017 – Class of ’67 on sale now online and at Activities Saturday, January 14, 2017 – Two shows! 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. – ABBAFAB! 3:00 p.m. Matinee on sale now online and at Activities Friday, January 20, 2017 – Utah Dance Company Presents: Ballroom Fever – on sale now online and Activities Friday,…

