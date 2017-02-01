PC Irish American Club 8th annual Golf Tournament

Suzanne Rambach The PebbleCreek Irish American Club is sponsoring their eighth annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 12 at Tuscany Falls. This event will benefit The Southwest Lending Closet,…

PC Live On Stage

Save the date Wednesday – Saturday, March 8 through 11 PC Players comedy The Fox on the Fairway; a comedy revolving around a golf tournament for those who love the game…

LifeLong Learning at PebbleCreek

Bob Whitman is called “The FBI’s Indiana Jones.” Teddy Roosevelt and recovering stolen art subjects of February premier lectures LifeLong Learning brings you two wonderful Premier Lectures in February. Tickets…

PC Duplicate Bridge (sanctioned) news and scores

Back row: Bill Ballard, Sandy Kolls Carole Mathias, Jackie Wielgosz, Vi Metter, Shay Kinney, Mault Mathias. Front row: Chris Mucha, Nan Perkins, Pat Smith, Kate Tracy, Judy Brown, Kathy Bergman. …

Fall season Bocce Grand Champs

Members of the Bocce Knights, Grand Champions of the Fall Season Night Leagues are (left to right): Muriel Milewski, Roger Milewski, Dick Gwilt, Team Captain Carol Gwilt, Team Co-Captain Dave…

Front Page, February 2017

The Fox on the Fairway

Pamela (Jane Kelly) gets a very special golf lesson in The Fox on the Fairway!

Carrie Mataraza OK, so I’m sitting at my computer trying to find the words to describe how funny and involving PC Players’ production of The Fox on the Fairway is and I come across several quotes about golf that make me laugh almost as much as this comedy does. I want to share — just a…

February 2017, Clubs & Classes

Journey To The Hall

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, the College Football Hall of Fame creates a guest experience and pays tribute to the game’s greatest legends. Orvis is looking at how he is featured as one of the newest honorees.

Marilu Trainor Upon entering the 94,256 square foot College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia on December 28, PebbleCreek resident Herb Orvis looked around with a huge grin and said, “We made it to the Hall during our year-long journey.” The New Year’s weekend celebration was the cornerstone of the twelfth annual National Hall…

February 2017, Clubs & Classes

Raffle baskets… AND MORE!

Penny Schneider Have you made plans yet for March 11? Have you bought your ticket? On Saturday, March 11, 2017, in the Chianti Room of the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse there will be an impressive assortment of raffle baskets arranged on the tables. These baskets have been assembled for the fifth annual Fashion Show and Luncheon…

February 2017, Clubs & Classes

Five members share the 2016 PCMGA Hole-In-One prize

Hole-in-one winners, left to right: Jim Bundschuh, Jerry Davis, John Stergulz, Chuck “Gus” Gustafson and Jerry Monk

Howie Tiger The PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association annual hole-in-one prize will be shared by five of its members. During the 2016 season the following scored a hole-in-one in a PCMGA event: Chuck “Gus” Gustafson, Jerry Monk, John Stergulz, Jerry Davis and Jim Bundschuh. When PCMGA members renew their membership, $5 is collected from each member…

February 2017, Clubs & Classes

Republican Club meeting notice

Left to right: Sam McKinstry, secretary, Linda Migliore, president, John Schofield, treasurer, Georgia Lord, Goodyear Mayor, Bari Cavallo, vice president, Chalon Hutson, speaker, Sara Gilligan, Goodyear City Council candidate

Liz Gibson The PebbleCreek Republican Club welcomed over 90 members and guests Thursday, January 5 to the monthly meeting in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. The social time was followed by the meeting during which the minutes and financial report were read and new members welcomed by President Linda Migliore. Bari Cavallo, vice president, encouraged members…

