PCM9GA Announces Odd Even Tournament Results

Erv Stein

Kicking off what surely will be an active and exciting series of summer months events, our PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) conducted a Scramble tournament event on May 29 utilizing the Odd/Even format at Tuscany West Back Nine course. The 8 a.m. early morning start time enabled a quite temperate golfing environment for a full house of 72 PCM9GA non-snowbird eager participants. The Odd/Even net scoring format team score for each hole compilation for each foursome was based upon two team member net scores for even numbered holes and three team member net scores for odd number holes. As per usual, net scores for each golfer were compiled on the basis of each golfer’s prevailing established AGA handicaps and was assigned “POPS” with lower handicapped golfers typically benefiting from zero POPS. Higher handicapped golfers were assigned up to 2 POPS for more challenging holes. As usual our outstanding pairing committee staff efforts always ensure a level playing field and typically only a few strokes separated the winning team net scores. A few members attained gross Birdies and several golfers scored net Eagles. Most notably, Bill Hill won the Closest to Pin contest on hole 17 and came ever so close to a hole-in-one since the golf ball from his drive ended a mere couple of inches from the hole.

Congratulations to the winning foursomes as follows:

1st: Bruce Drinkwalter, Bill Hill, Jerry Dileonardo, Bill Davis (-10 Under Par Net, 48 Total Net)

2nd: John Craven, Peter Herman, Ron Froemming, Steve Schwartz (-8 Under Par Net, 50 Total Net)

3rd: Bob Brett, John Mazzukelly, Mike Meyer, Jerry Ratigan (-8 Under Par Net, 50 Total Net)

4th: Gregory Strike, Keith Stumpp, Jerry Lusk, Gordon Sauer (-8 Under Par Net, 50 Total Net)

5th: Peter Rollison, Phil Stegmann, Ron Whitney, Kurt Kleinknecht (-8 Under Par Net, 50 Total Net)

Closest to Pin/Longest Putt winners were Don Paxton, Dusty Howard, Dave Eckert, and Bill Hill.

Following our event, we all gathered at the Oasis Pool for an early lunch barbeque that included excellent juicy hotdogs and hamburgers. Kudos to Ron Froemming, Sy Rosenthal, Don Paxton, and Bob Salzman for demonstrating their extraordinary skills as barbeque chefs.

For the summer months, our exciting event schedule started with our June 12 Ryder Cup Tournament followed by our Lone Ranger event on June 26. Our Summer Games event takes place July 3. Our PCM9GA group currently has 402 members. We highly encourage prospective PCM9GA members in our fun-loving, low-key group of golfers to contact our membership chairmen: Tim Munson at 503-460-7618 or Dusty Howard at 805-218-6461.