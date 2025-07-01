ShowNTell in PebbleCreek!

Cynthia Schwartz

The “ooh’s and aah’s” can be heard at monthly PebbleCreek Quilters’ (PCQ) meetings. Many PCQ members participate in the popular “ShowNTell” portion of the meeting. Quilters proudly “Show” their finished creations, including bags, charity, and personal quilts; placements; table runners; fabric art; and other items. Quilters will also” Tell” about their inspiration, background, fabric, design, and sometimes say heartwarming words about the person or charity that is going to receive a creation.

At the last meeting, Paula Handrup brought her “One Block Wonder” quilt to show members. There were many “ooh’s and aah’s” heard that night! Thanks, Paula, for showing your wonderful quilt to our membership.

The PebbleCreek Quilters is an inclusive group of residents, from novice to advanced, who love to sew, quilt, and share their skills and talents. We offer classes and workshops and support local charities. If you have an interest in quilting, helping others through quilting, or socializing with other quilters, we welcome you. Our annual dues include access to all classes, plus use of the facility and quilting equipment. To learn more or join, visit our website at pebblecreekquilters.org or call Barbara McMahon at 412-979-8562.