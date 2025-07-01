Staying Cool with “Pool Jong”

We have all heard of “floating crap games,” but some ladies of PebbleCreek have taken that concept to a whole new level by playing “Pool Jong,” an aqueous adaptation of the ancient Chinese tile game “Mah Jong.” Gail Bright, Margie Seibel, Susan Leonardo, and Rose Johnson spent the afternoon drenched in 86 degree weather and 91 degree water; submerged in friendly competition under a canopy of liquid sunshine, blue sky, and cumulus clouds. While not everyone could be a winner, no one had their spirits dampened. If you are a Mah Jong player and would like to participate with this buoyant group, please contact Rose at rrrosejohnson@gmail.com.