Corvette Club Travels to Tucson

Bob Bolton

On May 8, 15 members of the PebbleCreek Corvette Club caravanned to Tucson to HotRod Cafe in Old Vail for lunch. Afterwards we went to Pima Air Museum for the afternoon. Next we went to Embassy Suites East where we were staying. Our dinner reservation was at The Cork restaurant where we had a delicious meal; some even tried kangaroo.

The next morning 10 members took the drive to the top of Mount Lemmon. There we had lunch at Iron Door. Everyone was on their own to head home from there.

If this sounds like fun—and it was—and you live in PebbleCreek and own a Corvette, consider joining our club! Call Membership Director Terry Worwa at 224-715-7126.