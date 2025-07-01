General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard

The summer season is officially here. We are starting to see some warmer weather with triple-digit temperatures becoming the norm. Let’s hope we see some milder days with some good precipitation this year. Many of you will be heading to cooler climates for at least a short time this summer, so please travel safely. While we have less activity throughout the community, it is the time for us to do many projects throughout the community, many of which are underway and others are scheduled for the coming months. In this month’s message I would like to provide an update on what we have going on.

Roadwork

We do several different roadwork projects throughout the summer months. These projects include crack seal, which is already underway at the Eagle’s Nest side of the property, and seal coating which will be beginning shortly, also focused on the Eagle’s Nest side. These are regular preventative maintenance projects that increase the life of our roads and are done in sections throughout the community every year with the goal of hitting all roads within a four- to five-year period. We also have several other more significant road procedures that include slurry seal of several units and the replacement of the eastbound side of Clubhouse Drive. The schedule of the road projects is available on the HOA website and targeted emails will be sent to the different units that will be affected by the work about a week before work will be done. Sunland Asphalt will also place informational sheets on houses prior to work being done. Any questions regarding road work should be directed to the Facilities Office.

Golf Course Aerification

All three of the golf courses will undergo aerification of fairways, tees, and greens during the summer months. This is the process of pulling cores out of the ground to help with compaction and to allow water and air to penetrate the soil for the health of the turf and to promote Bermuda grass growth. There will always be two courses available during these closures. The maintenance crews will also take advantage of the closing to complete some other projects to include drainage work, sodding, and irrigation repairs. We will also be replacing the cart path at Eagle’s Nest that goes from the clubhouse to the driving range during this closure. Course closure schedules are also available on the website and questions regarding golf courses should be directed to the golf operations.

Palm Tree Trimming

Annual palm tree trimming has begun. All of the date palms have been trimmed and we started on the fan palms June 16. The fan palms will take about 8 weeks to complete and the golf course palms will be trimmed during the respective closing of each course. The project will likely go through the month of July, so please be patient if they haven’t gotten to your area yet; they will get there. AAA is the contract vendor for this project.

Re-grassing of Sunrise Park and Dog Park

Sunrise Park is currently closed undergoing re-grassing of Bermuda grass. The park was just hydro-seeded on June 9 and will need 4-6 weeks to establish the new turf. Frequent watering will occur during the first several weeks as we establish the new turf. Once the grass takes hold, fertilization and mowing will occur. It is very important to keep all foot and dog traffic off of the turf until we get it established. We will also be closing the dog park for several weeks to re-establish grass in that area as well. This will be scheduled once we have a good idea of the opening of Sunrise Park, which will likely be in the July timeframe. We will continue to communicate progress via the website and PebbleNews. AAA is the contract vendor for the grassing projects.

Tuscany Falls Clubhouse Front Desk

We are currently underway with a project to renovate the front desk at the Tuscany Falls clubhouse with new cabinets and countertop. It will be closed several days for this project.

Eagle’s Nest Pool Heater/Cool Deck

We will be replacing the pool heater at the Eagle’s Nest pool in conjunction with the replacement of the cool deck. We will be closing the pool for a couple of weeks to complete this project. We have not yet scheduled the project but will update the community once we get confirmation from our vendors.

Eagle’s Nest Tennis Courts Resurface and LED Lighting

We are happy to report that we have completed the resurfacing of tennis courts 1-6 as well as the replacement of the lights to new and improved LEDs. It’s a great improvement for our Eagle’s Nest tennis facility.

We understand that many of these projects may impose a temporary inconvenience and we would certainly appreciate your patience and understanding as these projects take place. We will continue to communicate and update the community on the status of these projects via the website and PebbleNews. Please check the communication in these areas frequently to get the most up-to-date information. As work progresses, continued support and awareness will be the key to their success. These efforts are an important part of the upkeep and improvement of our shared spaces to keep PebbleCreek the wonderful and beautiful community that it is.