Yoga Club Celebrates with a Spring Soiree

Left to right, back row: Bonnie Nelson, Susie Nee, Lona Anderson, Timberlee Grove, Fred Carlson, Donna Gray, Shirley Rible; front row: Debbie Tighe, Carol Moonan, Leslie Darden, Sandy Mednick, Marsha Lisle, Laurie Rosenbloom, Barbara Rzeszowski, Mary Jeffries, Mary Simmons

Susie Nee

The PebbleCreek Yoga Club recently traded their mats for mingling at a delightful evening gathering, held at the home of one of their members. The event welcomed members and their spouses or partners for a relaxed and enjoyable occasion.

Although it was a blustery day, the wind calmed down making the patio the perfect setting for the event. As the sun began to set, the air was filled with laughter and conversation, a welcome change from the focused stillness of their regular yoga sessions.

Food, of course, was a highlight of the night. Members brought an array of mouth-watering appetizers and desserts, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity. The buffet tables were laden with a delightful assortment of finger foods, from savory bites to sweet treats.

The event provided a wonderful opportunity for members to connect on a personal level, strengthening the bonds formed on the yoga mats. Spouses and partners were warmly welcomed, allowing them to share the club’s sense of community. The evening was a resounding success, leaving attendees with fond memories and a renewed sense of connection.