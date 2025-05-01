“B” Hikers Enjoy Wilson Mountain Views

Lynn Warren

Wilson Mountain is the highest peak around Sedona and on April 7, nine “B” hikers climbed the steep trail to the top and enjoyed great views of Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon, and other impressive formations. This hike was strenuous since it was 11 miles with over 2,500 feet of elevation gain as the hikers went from approximately 4,700 feet at the trailhead to 7,100 feet at the top. Even though it was a comfortable, chamber-of-commerce day, the hikers got close-up views of residual snow from a weather system a few days earlier; also, because of this weather, the hikers were treated to impressive views of the snowcapped San Francisco Peaks while enjoying lunch at the edge overlooking Oak Creek Canyon (the ultimate table with a view). The hiking club frequently visits interesting areas outside the valley so why not join the club and enjoy more of the out-of-doors with a great group of hikers.