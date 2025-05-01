Samba Card Group Celebrates 20 Years

Sue White

Seven ladies from Unit 37 along with a wannabe Unit 37 player have been playing cards together since Jan. 13, 2005. This year marks their 20th anniversary! The group meets two evenings a month to play Samba. They have been playing Samba for over 10 years now. Prior to that, they played Ponytail Canasta, and prior to that they played Hand and Foot.

All of the original players still play except for Lucy Parker, who started the group. When Lucy moved out of PebbleCreek, Suzan Simons replaced her.

They contribute a dollar to play, and they pay the 1st and 2nd winners and the last place “loser” receives her dollar back. They used to have subs if someone could not play, but have come up with a way to play with only three players.

They have grown very close through all these years and know they are friends for a lifetime.