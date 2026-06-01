Pickleball: The New Team Sport

1st Place Team: The Mets—Baseball Division. Team captain is Terry Long. His team players are Aly Hayton, Greg Gittins, Kathy Perkins, Randy Slezak, Steven Mauger. “The Met’s team came out to have fun with a meet-and-greet on the Pickleball court before the game. In the end, we found out we were not too shabby with cohesive playing skills. We divided into the Blond Bombshells, Two Peas-In-A-Pod, and the Condors. Each team of two supported each other by hooting and hollering from the sidelines. We enjoyed the camaraderie between all the teams. Thanks to the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club for holding the event and providing a delicious lunch.”—Terry Long The 2nd Place Team: Maple Leafs—Hockey Division. Team Captain Maureen Dolan with her team players including Richard Thompson, Laura Lutz, David Hoffman, Steve Lubrick, Kathy Pegram. Cindy Neuenschwander, Jeff Bevis, Dottie Kirkpatrick, Steve Ober. “A rewarding experience. We practiced before the actual games. During the event, everyone stepped up. I was shocked we had won 6, lost only 1, because of everyone coming together.”—Andrew Bonnofsky Team Vikings—Football Division with Team Captain Doreen Bowman and her team players Tom Klinka, George Bulfon, Peggy Nuccio, David Tillou, Leslie Hock. “The Vikings’ energy, teamwork, and enthusiasm were outstanding! Everyone came out and played hard. Can’t wait for the next one.”—Doreen Bowman Team Sharks—Hockey Division with Team Captain Karen Long, Brian McHugh, Ron Demshar, Michele McKee, Jimmy Ko, Sue Hogeveen. “The Sharks NHL team certainly had the spirit, rattling our opponents with ‘Shark Attack’ clackers, huge jaw crunching motions, and quick ‘paddle’ fins atop our heads. We had a blast playing the game we love.”—Captain Karen Long The Blackhawks—Hockey Division with Team Captain Neal Wurm with his team players Pam Harper, Dale Hayton, Wendy Conlin, Gregg Hoogeveen, Mike Merrifield. “Along with his competitive spirit and joy of play, Neal brought positivity and good sportsmanship to our team (even if he took all my balls, LOL!). He helped us embrace the challenge and nervousness with encouragement and smiles! Always had a good word to say no matter how well (or poorly) we played, and gave good tips and strategy along the way. Cheered for everyone and made us feel connected and valued. I would play with any of these great people again!”—Pam Harper The Yankees—Baseball Division with Team Captain Scott Weide, Karyn Barbe, Nina Coulombe, Mark Murdock, Chandra Rickard, Joe Augustino. The Cubs—Baseball Division with Team Captain Dalonna Cooper, Ron McGarva, Steve Johnson, Natalie Mikulcic, Roland Buchs, Espie Distaso. Dallas Mavericks—Basketball Division with Team Captain Dave Bigelow and his team players Linda Tompkins, Sherry Ertelt, Paula Tlachac, Ardo Rossi, Sue Lankow. “Team Challenge is a great way to make new friends and have a lot of fun as well.”— Dave Bigelow The Lakers—Basketball Division team led by Captain Renee Salko and her team players include Doug Konrad, Kathy Hock, Mel Artz, Julie Battershell, Richard Rivera. Julie Battershell created the team t-shirts and uniform. Team Wizards—Basketball Division with Team Captain and our Pickleball Club President, Dennis Poppe, and his team players Patti Holden, Debbie Schneider, William Wedel, Donna Jansen, Kerry Walsh. “It was fun being on Dennis Poppe’s team. You could always find where he was because of his Wizard hat, to know which court we would be playing on next.”—William Wedel

Debbie Kiefiuk and Dennis Poppe

Just like football, baseball, hockey, and basketball, pickleball thrives on teamwork. This rapidly growing sport continues to bring communities together through Fun, Fitness, and Friendships.

At PebbleCreek, getting into the action is easy: join the club, grab a paddle, sign up through CourtReserve (www.pcpickleball.org), and experience the excitement of team play.

The Team Challenge Format

The PebbleCreek Team Challenge divides players into four divisions named after classic American team sports: Football, Baseball, Hockey, and Basketball.

Each team includes six players grouped by skill rating, creating a fun mix of men and women at varying ability levels. During each match, partnered players rotate onto the court for a series of points, working together to score as many points as possible for their team. After each rotation, a new partner pair steps in, keeping the energy high and allowing every player to actively contribute.

Teams compete within their division while wearing colorful shorts or team colors, adding spirit, pride, and plenty of cheering from the sidelines.

Volunteers and Sponsors Make It Happen

Our PebbleCreek Pickleball Club volunteers are the heart of this event. From check-in and score collection to refreshments, scorekeeping, and support for the semifinal and final routs, their behind-the-scenes work helps make the Team Challenge a success.

We also thank our sponsors, whose generous support helps make events like this possible and enjoyable for our members.

This year’s overall Team Challenge winner came from the Baseball Division—The Mets.

President’s Message

PebbleCreek Pickleball Club President Dennis Poppe and the Board of Directors were active participants in the recent spring Team Challenge event. Dennis shared his enthusiasm for the event:

“Team Challenge exceeded expectations—240 members, across all skill levels, came together to play, connect, and compete. The energy on the courts was unmistakable. From the first serve to the final point, it was clear this event was about more than just pickleball—it was about fun, friends, and community. Thank you to everyone who participated, volunteered, and helped bring this unique event to life.”

Get Into the Game!

The team photos and some player quotes shared here give a glimpse into the experience of this memorable event. The overwhelming positive response from our members highlights the power of pickleball to bring people together, creating healthy competition, community spirit, and lasting friendships.

Join us! Visit www.pcpickleball.org and attend our complimentary new to pickleball training classes. See you on the courts!

Note: Team photos may have had a sub replacement and names could be inaccurate, please excuse any inadvertent errors, misspellings, or omissions.