Card Scores

Cribbage Club
Sandy Clinton
The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.
We have winners to report:
March 5
Doreen Cooke, 106 points
David Neukom, 89 points
Angelika Harvey, 49 points
Donna von Oy, 47 points
Mike Ellis, 43 points
March 12
Mike Slaughter, 109 points
Donna von Oy, 79 points
David Neukom, 78 points
Gregg Herriford, 68 points
Sheryl McLaughlin, 59 points
March 19
Gregg Herriford, 96 points
David Neukom, 65 points
Sheryl McLaughlin, 58 points
Jeanette Esposto, 46 points
March 26
Sheryl McLaughlin, 121 points
Roger Van Vreede, 102 points
Jeanette Esposto, 74 points
David Neukom, 64 points
Don Zinter, 53 points
Euchre
Mary Ann O’Brien
Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. We are averaging seven tables, so if you love the game and enjoy meeting fun people come join us! We welcomed two new members recently, Ellen Terwilliger and Lisa Bulfen. Here are scores of recent winners:
March 12
1st, Jerry Fox, 64
2nd, Burton Embrey, 62
3rd, Ruth Price, 60
4th, George Clark, 59
5th, Todd Miller, 56
6th, Tom Reynolds, 55
Loners, Jim Hundt, 4
Low, Mary Ann O’Brien, 37
March 19
1st, George Clark, 61
2nd, Jeff Lehman, 60
3rd, Bill Halte, 57
4th, Burton Embrey, 54
Loners, Todd Miller, 4
Low, Muriel Milewski, 35
March 26
1st, John Malik, 72
2nd, Jack Pope, 65
3rd, Susie Bobby, 60
4th, Shirley La Flamme, 59
5th, Jay Hayden, 58
Loners, Jerry Fox, 5
Low, Dan Unklesbay, 37
April 2
1st, Dennis Hanely, 64
2nd, Todd Miller, 56
3rd, Muriel Milewski..53
4th, Jack Pope, 51
5th, Mike Krier, 50
Loners, Jerry Fox, 3
Low, George Clark, 30
April 9
1st, Jack Pope, 61
2nd, Mike Krier, 60
3rd, Dan Unklesbay and George Clark, 59
4th, Amanda Unklesbay, 58
Loners, Mike Prevendar, 5
Low, Susie Unklesbay, 33
Hearts
Janette Ratliff
Hearts is played every Monday in the Palermo Room of the Tuscany clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive by about 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.
Scores for March 2026:
March 2
1st Place: Ruth, 88
2nd Place: Bob Downey, 92
3rd Place: Gerry Scandore, 93
High Score: Bob D’Ambrosio, 259
March 9
1st Place: Lenny Leibowitz, 109
2nd Place: Martha Hadden, 112
3rd Place: Gerry Scandore, 113
High Score: Janette Ratliff, 207
March 16
1st Place: Martha Hadden, 69
2nd Place: Coedy Hadden, 87
3rd Place: Stan Zdunczyk, 88
High Score: Arlyss Hertless, 217
March 23
1st Place: Randy Wionzek, 117
2nd Place: Jeff Lehman, 119
3rd Place: Dennis Hanely, 136
High Score: Arlys Hertless, 269
March 30
1st Place: Lenny Liebowitz, 78
2nd Place: Gerry Scandore, 102
3rd Place: Loretta, 109
High Score: Donna Downey, 190
Pinochle
Shirley Bria
Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back—we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted, please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.
On March 26, during the second game of the evening, partners Ric Newell and Carlton Bjerkaas were lucky enough to have 100 Aces (aka 1000 Aces). This is, for those who are non-pinochle people, having all the Aces in the deck! This only happens “once in a blue moon.”
Winners for the month of March 2026 were:
March 5
1st, Paula Handrup, 7460
2nd, Ric Newell, 6320
3rd, Dan Myers, 6180
Booby, Paul Messina, 4230
March 12
1st, Marion Helton, 7750
2nd, Julius Armstrong, 6770
3rd, Skip Holmes, 6480
Booby, Paula Handrup, 3210
March 19
1st, Loretta Morris, 7690
2nd, Martha Hadden, 6640
3rd, Rose Johnson, 6380
Booby, Tim Hadden, 3840
March 26
1st, Ric Newell, 7390
2nd, Carlton Bjerkaas, 6820
3rd, Georgia Messina, 6750
Booby, Deb Campbell, 3030