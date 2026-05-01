Card Scores

Cribbage Club

Sandy Clinton

The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.

We have winners to report:

March 5

Doreen Cooke, 106 points

David Neukom, 89 points

Angelika Harvey, 49 points

Donna von Oy, 47 points

Mike Ellis, 43 points

March 12

Mike Slaughter, 109 points

Donna von Oy, 79 points

David Neukom, 78 points

Gregg Herriford, 68 points

Sheryl McLaughlin, 59 points

March 19

Gregg Herriford, 96 points

David Neukom, 65 points

Sheryl McLaughlin, 58 points

Jeanette Esposto, 46 points

March 26

Sheryl McLaughlin, 121 points

Roger Van Vreede, 102 points

Jeanette Esposto, 74 points

David Neukom, 64 points

Don Zinter, 53 points

Euchre

Mary Ann O’Brien

Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. We are averaging seven tables, so if you love the game and enjoy meeting fun people come join us! We welcomed two new members recently, Ellen Terwilliger and Lisa Bulfen. Here are scores of recent winners:

March 12

1st, Jerry Fox, 64

2nd, Burton Embrey, 62

3rd, Ruth Price, 60

4th, George Clark, 59

5th, Todd Miller, 56

6th, Tom Reynolds, 55

Loners, Jim Hundt, 4

Low, Mary Ann O’Brien, 37

March 19

1st, George Clark, 61

2nd, Jeff Lehman, 60

3rd, Bill Halte, 57

4th, Burton Embrey, 54

Loners, Todd Miller, 4

Low, Muriel Milewski, 35

March 26

1st, John Malik, 72

2nd, Jack Pope, 65

3rd, Susie Bobby, 60

4th, Shirley La Flamme, 59

5th, Jay Hayden, 58

Loners, Jerry Fox, 5

Low, Dan Unklesbay, 37

April 2

1st, Dennis Hanely, 64

2nd, Todd Miller, 56

3rd, Muriel Milewski..53

4th, Jack Pope, 51

5th, Mike Krier, 50

Loners, Jerry Fox, 3

Low, George Clark, 30

April 9

1st, Jack Pope, 61

2nd, Mike Krier, 60

3rd, Dan Unklesbay and George Clark, 59

4th, Amanda Unklesbay, 58

Loners, Mike Prevendar, 5

Low, Susie Unklesbay, 33

Hearts

Janette Ratliff

Hearts is played every Monday in the Palermo Room of the Tuscany clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive by about 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money.

Scores for March 2026:

March 2

1st Place: Ruth, 88

2nd Place: Bob Downey, 92

3rd Place: Gerry Scandore, 93

High Score: Bob D’Ambrosio, 259

March 9

1st Place: Lenny Leibowitz, 109

2nd Place: Martha Hadden, 112

3rd Place: Gerry Scandore, 113

High Score: Janette Ratliff, 207

March 16

1st Place: Martha Hadden, 69

2nd Place: Coedy Hadden, 87

3rd Place: Stan Zdunczyk, 88

High Score: Arlyss Hertless, 217

March 23

1st Place: Randy Wionzek, 117

2nd Place: Jeff Lehman, 119

3rd Place: Dennis Hanely, 136

High Score: Arlys Hertless, 269

March 30

1st Place: Lenny Liebowitz, 78

2nd Place: Gerry Scandore, 102

3rd Place: Loretta, 109

High Score: Donna Downey, 190

Pinochle

Shirley Bria

Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back—we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted, please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.

On March 26, during the second game of the evening, partners Ric Newell and Carlton Bjerkaas were lucky enough to have 100 Aces (aka 1000 Aces). This is, for those who are non-pinochle people, having all the Aces in the deck! This only happens “once in a blue moon.”

Winners for the month of March 2026 were:

March 5

1st, Paula Handrup, 7460

2nd, Ric Newell, 6320

3rd, Dan Myers, 6180

Booby, Paul Messina, 4230

March 12

1st, Marion Helton, 7750

2nd, Julius Armstrong, 6770

3rd, Skip Holmes, 6480

Booby, Paula Handrup, 3210

March 19

1st, Loretta Morris, 7690

2nd, Martha Hadden, 6640

3rd, Rose Johnson, 6380

Booby, Tim Hadden, 3840

March 26

1st, Ric Newell, 7390

2nd, Carlton Bjerkaas, 6820

3rd, Georgia Messina, 6750

Booby, Deb Campbell, 3030