In Passing – December 2024

Walter Leslie Hunt

Walter Leslie Hunt of Goodyear, Ariz., passed away on Oct. 17, 2024, at the age of 84. Walt was born on May 24, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., one of three children, and is survived by a younger sister and brother. After graduating from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, he served in the United States Air Force and then joined Bell Labs in New Jersey as a computer programmer for several years. He spent the rest of his career with the Unisys Corporation in Blue Bell, Pa., residing in North Wales. There, Walt particularly enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts, playing tennis, and riding his motorcycles!

After retirement, he relocated to Goodyear in 2000. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, four children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and their loving families.

Walt was active in the Christ Presbyterian Church in Goodyear and volunteered for over 20 years at the Agua Fria Food Bank in Avondale. Walt was known to family and friends by his watercolors. He framed many, many of his watercolors to give out to patrons of the Food Bank, family, and friends. He especially liked to create pictures for birthday and Christmas cards every year, along with Arlene.

Privately, he was entertained with his guitars and many books of sheet music. He also enjoyed his daily early morning bike rides, while greeting other bikers and walkers. He will always be remembered by friends for his sense of humor and easy-going personality.

A private family service was held on Oct. 23, 2024, at the Christ Presbyterian Church where he will be interred.