First Samba Tournament!

Come join us for a fun-filled day of Samba with your fellow Creekers! We will play one game in the morning and one in the afternoon with lunch served in between. Muffins will be served in the morning along with coffee, water, and hot tea. Big payouts will go to the four top winners!
Where: Tuscany Falls Ballroom
When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration Fee: $50 per person, which includes lunch
Registration Deadline: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
How to Register
Cash or Check: Send payment and the completed form below to:Sue Branton, 4016 N 164th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Zelle: Use 602-505-9993 or [email protected]
If you have any questions please contact Sue Branton at [email protected] or 602-505-9993 or Rose Johnson at [email protected] or 231-350-8042.
We hope to see you there!
PebbleCreek Samba Tournament
Thursday, Jan. 29, 2025 at PebbleCreek
Name:______________________________
Email address:_______________________
Phone number:____________________________
Lunch choice (circle one):
Cobb salad Club croissant
$50 tournament fee (cash, check, or Zelle)