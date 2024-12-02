Bocce Ball Celebrates Veterans Day

Kim Jacobs Nicholson

Carolyn Rota, VP of the Bocce Ball Club, put on a wonderful Veteran’s Day celebration on Nov. 13 for all our veterans in the Bocce Club. It was attended by many—from within the Bocce family as well as any PebbleCreek residents who wanted to attend. As can be seen by the photo, we had a great turnout. Thank you, veterans, for your service. God bless the USA.

Winter season started the week of Nov. 12, and will run through March 14. Again, we’ve broken records with the biggest turnout yet—91 teams with 995 players!

Happy Holidays from the Bocce Club.