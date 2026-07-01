Billiards Club Falls to CantaMia in a Thrilling Nail-Biter

Dan Harris, Travel Team Coordinator

The PebbleCreek Billiards Club (PCBC) hosted the CantaMia (CM) Billiards Club on Friday, June 5 for an intense morning of singles 8-ball at PebbleCreek’s Salerno Billiards Room. Four players from each side faced off in two competitive formats, delivering edge-of-your-seat action right down to the final rack. CantaMia edged out PCBC in both matches, winning the overall game count 28-24.

Match 1: Round-Robin (32 games)

Each PCBC player faced every CM opponent twice in a full round-robin. CM seized a 11-5 lead at the halfway mark, but PCBC mounted a strong comeback, winning the second half 10-6. The rally fell just short, however, as CantaMia claimed the match 17-15. CM’s Craig Jones dominated with an impressive 7-1 record, and PCBC’s Rene Lefebvre led his team with 6 wins.

The highlight of the match came from CM’s Tom Juliano, who pulled off a spectacular, and game-winning, kick shot. With his opponent’s ball blocking the 8-ball just behind the foot spot while the cue ball rested behind the headstring, Juliano called and pocketed the 8-ball by bouncing the cue ball off the side rail into the 8-ball—a shot that drew praise from everybody in the room.

Match 2: Ranked Heads-Up (20 games)

Players were paired according to their round-robin win totals for five fast-paced rounds. PCBC quickly jumped ahead 8-4, but CM responded with a powerful surge, winning the next seven games to eventually take the match 11-9. CM’s Tom Juliano continued his hot streak, going 4-1. Rene Lefebvre and Bill Frustaglia paced PCBC with three wins apiece.