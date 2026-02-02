Woodcarvers Toucan Intarsia Class

Kathy Stauffer

In November the PebbleCreek Woodcarvers held a toucan intarsia class. Intarsia is similar to marquetry or inlay using different types/colors of woods to make a picture, only making it look more like 3D, by shaping and, at times, using shims to elevate some parts of the piece. Normally, no painting or staining is used. The class members pictured (L-R) are Linda Mirro, Steve Lubrick, Jeannette McElroy, Kathy Stauffer (instructor), Joe Czechowski, and Nancy Mendick. Not pictured are Robbi Lowe, Kari Wolf, and David Linth. Congratulations to the class for jobs well done!