Bike Ride Across the United States

PebbleCreek resident Tom Dlouhy was ready for an adventure of a lifetime. Tom retired in September 2024 after a 40+ year career as an actuary working in the life insurance industry. Now he had time to take on a challenge he had only previously dreamed about … riding his bicycle across the United States! Tom joined a group of 10 riders and two tour leaders with Adventure Cycling in San Diego where they dipped their rear tires in the Pacific Ocean on Sept. 27, 2025. They rode what is known as the “Southern Tier” across the United States through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. After riding 3,107 miles, Tom made it to St. Augustine, Fla., on Nov. 23, 2025, where he dipped his front tire in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tom kept his family and friends up to date on his travels by writing a daily blog of the trials and tribulations of each day. If you’re interested in more details of Tom’s adventure, you can read his daily report and see pictures from each day at tomdlouhy.blog.

Tom also enjoys golf, bocce ball, hiking, and of course bike rides with fellow PebbleCreekers in the Arizona Flats Bicycle Club.