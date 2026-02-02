Bunker Boys Celebrate 20-Year Anniversary

Gordon Seaman

The Bunker Boys golf group is marking a major milestone this year as they celebrate two decades of camaraderie, competition, and community in PebbleCreek. What began as a small gathering of local golf enthusiasts with no name, and no structure, and only the shared belief in “friends playing friendly golf,” has grown into a cherished tradition of the Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls courses.

They recently celebrated this milestone at an after-tournament reception held at the home of outgoing President Jerry McMahon. The event was filled with ample food, beverages, and spirited bonhomie as members reflected on the group’s long history.

“This celebration is bittersweet for me,” said founder Bob Hartsman. “While golf is our mission, camaraderie is our passion. I’m very proud of our members who socialize together while playing the great game of golf twice weekly on the beautiful courses at PebbleCreek.”

As they look toward the future, a new chapter begins this year. Gary Halvorsen has officially taken the reins as the group’s new president, continuing the tradition of friendship on the PebbleCreek courses.