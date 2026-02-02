Wine Club Gala Generates $17,130 for Kare Bears

Debbie George

The Wine Club Gala and Kare Bears fundraiser held Dec. 16 in the PebbleCreek Ballroom generated $17,130 for Kare Bears. The best news is that all the money raised stays in our community. With sincere appreciation, we thank the generosity of the Wine Club members and the following businesses and individuals who donated to the Gala:

Arie Layne Boutique, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, Arnold Hickey Real Estate Team, Bacchus Wine & Debauchery, Tom & Betty Bailey, Jolene & Rusty Beard, Judy & Chuck Blackburn, Buckeye Costco, Collective Design Build, Coopers Hawk, Costco—Buckeye & Surprise, Harry & Nancy Cushing, DAOU Vineyards, Debbie George, Cary Laxer, Massage Envy (Litchfield Rd.), Barbara & Hank Mailloux, Donna & Bruce Moffatt, Patrick & Susan Moloney, On Point Skin & Laser—Beth Erickson, Joanne H. Osborne—Osborne Jewelers, PebbleCreek Sales Office—Michael Dalton, Pure Patio, RNDC Wine Distributors, Jo Ann Ramacci, Robson Resort Communities, Dr. Kevin & Deb Stephan, Total Wine, Tuscany Falls Golf at PebbleCreek, WFG Title, Kevin Wescott—Realty ONE Group, The Wigwam Resort, Lance & Connie Wight, and Kathy & Terry Worwa.

Coming Up

Feb. 24: Valentine Hearts & Wine featuring Frank Family wines. Registration for this event is from Jan. 30 through Feb. 9.

March 24: Mardi Gras Wine Event—wear your mask and beads. Registration for this event is from Feb. 27 through March 9.

The following two-year Board Positions end on April 30, 2026, and a new two-year term from May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2028, begins for the:

President

Treasurer

Officer at Large

At this time, the Board Members holding these positions will be running again for their current positions. However, if you’re interested in running against the incumbent members or would like information on the positions, please submit your application to Kathy Worwa. All candidates will give a short presentation at the February Wine Club event and voting will take place in March.