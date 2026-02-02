Burst of Music XVIII Is a Fling with Swing

Susan Kice

The PebbleCreek Big Band presents “Burst of Music XVIII…A Fling with Swing” Feb. 26, 27, and 28. The 18-piece band is once again under the direction of Jeff Buda. Elysa Luick will be filling the role of MC, while Patti Hall, Pat Ingalls, Barry Jeannelle, Don Mayo, Chanca Morrell, and Becky Trimble will be featured vocalists.

Tickets for this evening of great entertainment went on sale online Monday, Jan. 26. To get tickets go to pebblecreekhoa.org > Things to Do > To Ticket Sales > To PC Musicians > Follow Prompts.