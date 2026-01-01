Card Scores

Cribbage Club

The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.

We have winners to report from November 2025:

Nov. 6

Jim Thomas, 113 points

Steve Osterholt, 72 points

Tom Gill, 40 points

Valerie Jorgensen, 39 points

Cindy Baker, 38 points

Nov. 13

Jeanette Esposto, 59 points

Sheryl McLaughlin, 52 points

Cindy Baker, 45 points

Sandy Clinton, 44 points

Nov. 20

Gregg Herriford, 101 points

Bob Lenertz, 76 points

Jeanette Esposto, 35 points

Euchre

Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. You do not need a partner to play. Bring a dollar toward prize money. Come join us for fun and camaraderie. We welcomed a new member, Loretta Morris, recently. Start the new year right, come join us!

Oct. 23, 2025

1st, Dan Unklesbay, 56

2nd, Lisa Nagy, 52

3rd, Dennis Hanely, 51

Loners, George Clark, 3

Low, Jack Pope, 33

Oct. 30, 2025

1st, Mike Prevendar, 64

2nd, Todd and Jeff Lehman, 59

3rd, Jerry Fox, 53

Loners, Jack Pope, 5

Low, Muriel Milewski, 36

Nov. 6, 2025

1st, L. Jay Benjamin, 61

2nd, Pat Stucky, 57

3rd, Ann Guthrie, George Clark, and Barb Clark, 55

Loners, Jim Hundt, 5

Low, Bill Halte, 36

Nov. 13, 2025

1st, Mary Ann O’Brien, 59

2nd, Bill Halte, 57

3rd, Ann Guthrie, 56

Loners, Mike Prevendar, Shirley La Flamme, and Burton Embrey, 3

Low, Loretta Morris, 36

Dec. 4, 2025

1st, Jeff Lehman, 62

2nd, Mike Prevenar, 58

3rd, Dave Guthrie, 52

Loners, Mike Krier, 4

Low, Lenny Liebowitz, 33

Pinochle

Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back, we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.

Winners for the month of November 2025:

Nov. 6

1st, Martha Hadden, 6800

2nd, Paula Handrup, 6380

3rd, Coedy Hadden, 6050

Booby, Laura Szakacs, 4360

Nov. 13

1st, Skip Holmes, 6820

2nd, Randy Shelley, 6410

3rd, Rose Johnson, 6340

Booby, Carlton Bjerkaas, 3740

Nov. 20

1st, Jan Hart, 6390

2nd, Dan Myers, 6310

3rd, Laura Szakacs, 6110

Booby, Steve Thimjon, 3190