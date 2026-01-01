Card Scores

Cribbage Club
The Cribbage Club meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Sienna Room, Tuscany Falls. The club is open to all PebbleCreek residents interested in playing a friendly game of cribbage. If you have a cribbage board and deck of cards, please bring them with you.
We have winners to report from November 2025:
Nov. 6
Jim Thomas, 113 points
Steve Osterholt, 72 points
Tom Gill, 40 points
Valerie Jorgensen, 39 points
Cindy Baker, 38 points
Nov. 13
Jeanette Esposto, 59 points
Sheryl McLaughlin, 52 points
Cindy Baker, 45 points
Sandy Clinton, 44 points
Nov. 20
Gregg Herriford, 101 points
Bob Lenertz, 76 points
Jeanette Esposto, 35 points
Euchre
Euchre is played every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. You do not need a partner to play. Bring a dollar toward prize money. Come join us for fun and camaraderie. We welcomed a new member, Loretta Morris, recently. Start the new year right, come join us!
Oct. 23, 2025
1st, Dan Unklesbay, 56
2nd, Lisa Nagy, 52
3rd, Dennis Hanely, 51
Loners, George Clark, 3
Low, Jack Pope, 33
Oct. 30, 2025
1st, Mike Prevendar, 64
2nd, Todd and Jeff Lehman, 59
3rd, Jerry Fox, 53
Loners, Jack Pope, 5
Low, Muriel Milewski, 36
Nov. 6, 2025
1st, L. Jay Benjamin, 61
2nd, Pat Stucky, 57
3rd, Ann Guthrie, George Clark, and Barb Clark, 55
Loners, Jim Hundt, 5
Low, Bill Halte, 36
Nov. 13, 2025
1st, Mary Ann O’Brien, 59
2nd, Bill Halte, 57
3rd, Ann Guthrie, 56
Loners, Mike Prevendar, Shirley La Flamme, and Burton Embrey, 3
Low, Loretta Morris, 36
Dec. 4, 2025
1st, Jeff Lehman, 62
2nd, Mike Prevenar, 58
3rd, Dave Guthrie, 52
Loners, Mike Krier, 4
Low, Lenny Liebowitz, 33
Pinochle
Pinochle is played every Thursday evening (except Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s Eve if those days fall on a Thursday) in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. Everyone is welcome. If you haven’t played in a while, come on back, we miss you! If you are new to PebbleCreek, we’d love to meet you! We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so to make sure you are counted please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 towards prize money. There is an optional $1 second pot.
Winners for the month of November 2025:
Nov. 6
1st, Martha Hadden, 6800
2nd, Paula Handrup, 6380
3rd, Coedy Hadden, 6050
Booby, Laura Szakacs, 4360
Nov. 13
1st, Skip Holmes, 6820
2nd, Randy Shelley, 6410
3rd, Rose Johnson, 6340
Booby, Carlton Bjerkaas, 3740
Nov. 20
1st, Jan Hart, 6390
2nd, Dan Myers, 6310
3rd, Laura Szakacs, 6110
Booby, Steve Thimjon, 3190