Wine Club Gala Generates $16,320 for Kare Bears

Debbie George

The Wine Club Gala and Kare Bears fundraiser, held Dec. 17, 2024, in the PebbleCreek Ballroom generated $16,320 for Kare Bears. Thank you to the generosity of the Wine Club members as well as to all the businesses and everyone who donated an item for the Gala. The best news is all the money raised stays in our community.

Coming Up

Feb. 18: Valentine Hearts & Wine featuring Alexander Valley Vineyard. Registration for this event is from Jan. 24 through Feb. 3.

March 18: Mardi Gras Wine Event—wear your mask and beads. Registration for this event is from Feb. 21 through March 3.

If you want to help the wine club grow and can commit some time, the following board positions are available for a two-year term from May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2027: Vice President, Secretary, Reservationist. Job descriptions can be found on the wine club website at pcwineclub.com. If interested, submit your application to Kathy Worwa. All candidates will give a short presentation at the February Wine Club event and voting will take place in late February.