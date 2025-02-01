Calling All Artist “Want-to-Be’s” for February 8 Art Club Open House

Emily Grotta

Did you love drawing and painting when you were a child, but gave it up for more “serious” pursuits as you left high school? Do you think about trying your hand at art, but don’t know where to start? Are you curious about the differences among watercolor, oil, and acrylic paints? If so, this month’s PebbleCreek Art Club Open House is the place for you.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, come to the Creative Arts Center for an open house for community members who are curious about the fine arts in PebbleCreek. You’ll be able to see artists at work and talk with them about their mediums and what they are working on. It is your chance to see how acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor paintings are developed, as well as how drawings in colored ink, pen, and graphite pencils are made. And you’ll see how members help one another and share their knowledge and expertise.

Membership in the PebbleCreek Art Club is only $25 a year and entitles members to reduced fees on classes, the opportunity to work in the center with other artists during Open Studio hours, and many other benefits. Members can display and sell their work at two art shows and in the windows and gallery at the Creative Arts Center. They can use the equipment in the Coyote Room and borrow books and videos from our library. There are numerous outings to art-related venues in the Greater Phoenix area, and members gain friends and a sense of camaraderie by joining these field trips and the monthly First Friday lunches.

The PebbleCreek Art Club invites you to Laugh, Learn, and Grow With Us! We hope to see you on Feb. 8 when members will be available to answer questions about the club and assist you with signing up. For information about the club, please visit PCArtclub.org.