Irish Club Holly Ball 2024

Barbara Mussman

The Irish American Club Holly Ball 2024 is successfully in the books. It truly is a wonderful holiday celebration with an Irish touch. At any given time on Dec. 13, 2024, four to six kilted lads—and a lady—were greeting guests as they entered the Tuscany Falls clubhouse. The festively attired guests were offered a variety of appetizers while enjoying their favorite libations, meeting up with friends, and/or getting acquainted with other guests. Welcoming words from President Terry Roth set the tone for the evening. While Thaddeus Rose and his musicians fine-tuned their presentation, the guests enjoyed porter ale short ribs, shrimp scampi, or eggplant parmesan with orzo. Kudos to the kitchen and the wait staff … the food and the service were great! True to tradition, the event was brimming with an array of enticing raffle prizes, each one more appealing than the last. The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as the host announced the winning numbers, sending waves of excitement through the crowd. With each call, a palpable sense of hope flickered in the hearts of those present, igniting dreams of potentially being the next fortunate winner to walk away with a coveted prize. Next year will be the tenth anniversary of the Holly Ball, so mark your calendar for Dec. 12, 2025.

The Irish American Club is founded on three key pillars: social, charitable, and educational/cultural. Together, these elements promote Irish heritage and foster a vibrant community. For those interested in learning more about the Irish American Club, visit our website at pcirishaz.org for information.