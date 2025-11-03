Mark your calendar for Dec. 16 in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom! The Wine Club Gala and Fundraiser for Kare Bears on Dec. 16 is almost here. This is our annual event where all proceeds from the silent auction and raffle go to Kare Bears. All money raised stays in PebbleCreek to benefit you and goes toward the many Kare Bear programs and maintaining the Kare Bear house. Last year the Wine Club raised over $16,000 for Kare Bears—let’s do it again for 2025!

The fundraiser features a silent auction and raffle.

You can bid on: Jewelry, travel, wine and beverage experiences, golf, dining, Cardinals signed football, Diamondbacks 2025 tickets, and much more.

Take home some great items while celebrating the holidays with friends and supporting the community with your charitable donation. Outbid your neighbor for the silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets to test your luck at winning one of the many baskets. If you’re looking for that last-minute holiday gift, this is a great place to get something exceptional for friends and family.

The delicious sit-down dinner will feature Daou wines and your choice of entrée in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Put on your holiday attire; enjoy some great wine, food, and music; and bring your checkbook to support Kare Bears and take home some amazing gifts.

Tickets for the Wine Club Gala will be available online at pcwineclub.com from Nov. 21 through Dec. 1. If you are not a member of the wine club, you may sign up for the event as a guest with a $10 additional surcharge.

Please come and support Kare Bears as this is their only fundraiser for 2025. They are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and you can also make a cash donation if you choose. We are extremely grateful to all the businesses and individuals that have donated items to the Gala—thank you.

If you have any questions about the Gala or wish to donate, please call or text Wine Club President Kathy Worwa at 224-595-5758 or Vice President Arnold Hickey at 602-777-1020.