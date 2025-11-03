Have You Got Your Ticket for “White Christmas the Musical”?

Laurie Farquhar

The holiday season is fast approaching and what better way to get in a festive mood than by getting tickets for ShowTime’s production, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical.

This heartwarming musical brings the classic holiday movie to life on the Renaissance Theater stage with lots of high energy singing and dancing, including several numbers not in the film.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical is the story of two song-and-dance men who follow two sisters to Vermont where the women are performing at an inn over the Christmas holidays. It turns out the inn is owned by the men’s commanding officer in World War II. Unfortunately, the inn has run into some financial trouble. Can the former soldiers pull enough strings to save the inn?

The show runs from Monday, Nov. 17, to Saturday, Nov. 22, with all performances at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater.

Tickets have been on sale for a couple of weeks but there are still some good seats available for every performance. To purchase tickets, go to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org. Click “Things to Do” and “Tickets.” All seats are $20, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

If you need help with your purchase, please contact JoAnn Smyth at 623–466-8471 and she will be happy to help you over the phone.

More than 50 of your friends and neighbors here in PebbleCreek have been working for several months—rehearsing lines, learning songs, building sets, collecting props, programming lights and sound—and they can’t wait to show off their spectacular production. So, don’t wait too long to get your tickets, because this is going to be one of the highlights of the upcoming holiday season.