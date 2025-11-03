Jerry Santy Named Grand Marshal for Phoenix Veterans Parade

PebbleCreek resident Jerry Santy prepares for his activities as a grand marshal representing the Korean War in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.

Patricia Ingalls

PebbleCreek resident Jerry Santy will serve as a grand marshal, representing the Korean War era, in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, to be held Monday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Phoenix.

Started in 1997, the parade organizers, called “Honoring America’s Veterans, Veterans Day Parade, Phoenix,” hosts a competition each year where community members nominate veterans to serve as grand marshals. Each of this year’s seven marshals represents their era of service. They will ride in the parade, have their bios printed in the parade program and online, and receive other special recognition to make it a memorable experience.

“My wife, Jill, will be by my side for all of it,” said Jerry, pondering the full slate of activity ahead for the 91-year-old veteran. They’ll ride together as a couple in a Model A throughout the parade route.

Organizers have confirmed nearly 100 parade entrants, including floats, equestrian groups, and seven high-school marching bands, all helped by 300 volunteer workers. A crowd of possibly 45,000 viewers are anticipated along the route.

Santy’s 20 years of military service (from 1952–1972) in the U.S. Air Force began when he and three buddies enlisted “right out of high school” in Green Bay, Wis., to be able to choose radar school, rather than wait for the draft to decide their fate. His Air Force assignments took him to places as far away as Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, as well as 17 U.S. assignments in 14 states. During his military career, he worked with advanced radar systems, and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis alert, helping his squadron win a William Tell Flight Competition, and led C-130 gunship maintenance during secret missions over Southeast Asia.

After his retirement as a master sergeant, Santy advocated for veterans, founding the Montana Military Retirees Association and influencing state and federal policy to protect military healthcare and benefits. Beyond his military and advocacy work, while building a successful insurance business, Santy dedicated decades to community service through youth sports, scouting, and credit union leadership. In retirement, Santy served as president of PebbleCreek Tennis Club. Santy’s legacy of service continues through 10 children and grandchildren, who also served in the military.

The parade will head south on Central Avenue from Montebello Drive to Camelback Road, turning east on Camelback Road to Seventh Street, then south on Seventh Street and ending at Indian School Road.

More details about the parade, including the precise route and parking recommendations, are posted at honoringamericasveterans.org/phoenix-veterans-day-parade.