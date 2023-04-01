Willie Mosconi Signed Cue Balls

Pictured is 14-time world pocket billiard champion Willie Mosconi. The photo is him actually signing cue balls. His record in 1954 of 526 balls without a miss when he quit stood until about 1 year ago. It took that player 10,000 tries to break Mosconi’s record. He ran 100 over to 626 and quit. A few months ago Jason Shaw out of Scotland reset the record at 700 balls without a miss. The photo was sent to Johnny Henson of the PebbleCreek Billiard Club when he bought the balls along with a professional grading as proof Mosconi actually signed the cue balls. He has had the balls for years.