Wade Biddix Successfully Defends PCMGA Club Championship

Howie Tiger

The PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) Club Championship was again won by Wade Biddix. He shot a gross score of 226 in this three-day event and defended his title won in 2022. This PCMGA major tournament was held on Feb. 2, 4, and 9.

In the first round at Eagle’s Nest, Wade shot 2-over par 74 and shared the lead with Rick Boyles. They had a one-shot lead over Randy Lundquist and a two-shot lead over Kevin Sullivan and 7-time champion Jack Schafer. The second round on East is where Wade really extended his lead. He shot a 2-under par 70, making 4 birdies including ones on holes 15, 16, and 17. Randy and Kevin each shot 75 and Rick a 76. Wade’s lead going into the final round on the West course was now 6 shots over Randy and Rick and 7 shots over Kevin.

Winds were gusty on the final day. Wade played poorly to start, missing several greens and three-putting a couple times. He bogeyed the first 6 holes and shot 42 on the front nine. His 6-shot lead disappeared as Randy shot a stellar 35 and was now one ahead of Wade. Rick and Kevin also improved their positions on the front nine with good scores.

With winds gusting even more on the back nine, this foursome made some double-bogeys. The lead changed hands several times. Wade was able to manage a par on the last hole to win by two shots over Randy, Rick, and Kevin. Wade said, “I was fortunate to win based on how I played today.”

Congratulations, Wade!

A total of 151 players competed in 11 separate flights. The Championship Flight played from the Black/Blue combo tees. Each flight played all three courses.

Winners

Championship Flight: Low Gross: Wade Biddix, 2nd Low Gross: Rick Boyles. Low Net: 1st—Kevin Sullivan, 2nd—Brian Maine, 3rd—Jack Schafer.

Blue Flight: Low Gross: Bill Volm. Low Net: 1st—Mark Sellnow, 2nd—Willy John, 3rd—Keith Clinton.

Blue/White Flight 1: Low Gross: Kurt Eleam. Low Net: 1st—Terry Kay, 2nd—Howie Tiger, 3rd—Scot Becraft.

Blue/White Flight 2: Low Gross: Greg Curtis. Low Net: 1st—Millard Smith, 2nd—Andy Banister, 3rd—Greg O’Connor.

Blue/White Flight 3: Low Gross: Bob Parise. Low Net: 1st—Michael Trapp, 2nd—Curt Zimmerman, 3rd—Ron Morrow.

Blue/White Flight 4: Low Gross: Mike Christensen. Low Net: 1st—Tom Condit, 2nd—Ken Schumacher, 3rd—Eric Hellsten.

White Flight 1: Low Gross: Bob Iverson. Low Net: 1st—Jerry Jacks, 2nd—Richard Elliott, 3rd—Tom Hume.

White Flight 2: Low Gross: Victor VanHorn. Low Net: 1st—Norm Munger, 2nd —Richard Gorosh, 3rd—David Flynn.

White Flight 3: Low Gross: David Morse. Low Net: 1st—Marion Malnar, 2nd—Tim Niccum, 3rd—Bim Gupta.

White Flight 4: Low Gross: Cliff Truax. Low Net: 1st—Ken Recknagel, 2nd—Allan McCormack, 3rd—Jim Herman.

White/Red Flight: Low Net: 1st—Arnold Lawrence, 2nd—George Nelson, 3rd—Marty Schlotthauer.

Congrats to all the winners!