Wii Bowling Fall Season

PebbleCreek’s Wii Bowling Fall League is returning to the Tuscany Falls Ballroom! We play a 10-week season that runs every Monday, from Sept. 14 through Nov. 16.

* Online registration: Starts Aug. 10 through Aug. 21. Find the link to online registration in the Aug. 10 PebbleNews, on the HOA website in Announcements under Activities and Recreation, and on the Wii Bowling page.

* In-office registration: Starts Aug. 10 through Aug. 21. PebbleCreek Activities Office is located at 3657 S. Clubhouse Dr. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The season fee is $20 per person ($120 for a six-person team). Wii Bowling has three sessions: 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. During registration, team captains prioritize their game time preference. When there are too many teams for a game time, the Activities Office uses a random draw to determine which teams are assigned to each time. Registration is for teams only. Full six-person teams are given priority for game time placement. Use the Available Players list, linked on the HOA’s Wii Bowling page, to form a team or find new players.

Doors open a half hour before game time and a cash bar is available. Individually packaged snacks are welcome. On the final game day, we’ll share a drink on the house and a bag of chips while we play.

What is Wii Bowling? It’s a fun and interactive digital bowling league. It is considered an intermediate activity level. You hold a wireless remote (like a TV remote) and swing your arm. The TV screen displays your ball rolling down the virtual alley with pins flying! It’s that easy! This is a social event with lots of mingling. No previous experience at playing Nintendo games is required. If you can turn the channels using a TV remote control, then you can Wii Bowl!

Let your friends and neighbors know to join you and register for the PebbleCreek Wii Bowling’s Fall League 2026! Let’s bowl!