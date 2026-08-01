Tennis Legend Comes to PC Pickleball

Dennis Poppe

Former World No. 4, Grand Slam Championship Coach, ESPN analyst, and author of Winning Ugly will present a special live strategy event at PebbleCreek.

PebbleCreek Pickleball Club is proud to announce a unique and exclusive event featuring legendary tennis coach and strategist Brad Gilbert on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the PebbleCreek Pickleball Courts.

Known throughout the sports world as one of the greatest strategic minds in racket sports, Gilbert will present a live on-court coaching and strategy experience focused on helping players better understand how champions think, compete, communicate, and win.

Unlike traditional workshops that focus on stroke mechanics, this event will emphasize the mental side of competition—including court positioning, shot selection, partner communication, decision-making, game planning, and competitive strategy.

Gilbert’s accomplishments span decades at the highest levels of professional tennis. A former ATP World No. 4 player and Olympic Bronze Medalist, he later became one of the most successful coaches in sports history, guiding players including Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, and Coco Gauff. He is also widely recognized for his years as an ESPN tennis analyst and as the author of the best-selling book Winning Ugly, considered one of the most influential books ever written on competitive strategy and mental toughness.

“This event is not about teaching resets, or third shot drops,” said Dennis Poppe, President of the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club. “It’s about learning how great competitors think. Brad Gilbert built a Hall of Fame career helping athletes make smarter decisions in competition. Those lessons apply directly to pickleball.”

During the three-hour program, attendees will watch Gilbert coach top-level players live on court while explaining the thought processes behind successful play. Participants will gain insight into how elite coaches evaluate situations, identify weaknesses, adjust, and build winning game plans.

The event also represents a growing connection between tennis and pickleball, two sports that increasingly share athletes, fans, and competitive principles.

“Brad has become an advocate for the lessons tennis and pickleball can learn from one another,” added Poppe. “This event creates a bridge between the two communities while giving players access to one of the most respected strategic minds in sports.”

Sign up for this event can be done through court reserve at pcpickleball.org, or text or call Debbie Kiefiuk for more information at 480-773-5497.