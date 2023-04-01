Here’s What’s Happening on the Pickleball Courts

Mimi Blythe

Congratulations to the new PebbleCreek Pickleball Officers!

We welcome our new officers—Bob Chester is returning after a several-year absence to again be our president, Sharon Hadley was re-elected for a third year as treasurer, and Marty Braden for a second year as officer at large. The membership also proudly announces newcomers Jeff Gauvin, vice president, and Pam Cagle, secretary. The club is extremely fortunate to have these five individuals step forward to lead our club for the next year.

New Courts Fundraising—Last Chance to Buy Your Personalized Bricks!

The pickleball club continues to raise funds to meet our $500,000 commitment for the new courts. Fundraising orders for personalized bricks, which will line the middle concrete walkways of the new courts, is coming to an end. The club is selling 8×8 pavers with individual inscriptions. The bricks cost $150 each and only $125 for each additional brick in the same household.

To order your bricks, go to pcpickleball.org, find “Programs” from the main menu across the top of the home page, drop down and click “Fundraising.” You’ll find yourself on the “New Court Fundraising” page. Scroll down to “Current Projects.” There you’ll see “BYOB (Buy Your Own Brick)” … clever, huh. You can pay for your bricks either by check or credit card, and you’ll be contacted at a later time for your individual inscriptions.

CPR Classes and AED Usage

Thank you to Dennis Carter and Pat Chernow for teaching 2 non-certified classes on CPR and AED usage. We had almost 40 members participate, which is a huge benefit to all of us in the club. Even though the fire department is located at the front entrance of PebbleCreek, the call goes to a central location and then relayed to our fire department. It takes an average of 6 minutes from the time a 911 call for help is placed for the truck to reach our courts. Six minutes can be a very long time for a person in need. For those who missed the classes, you can find quick 2.5- to 4-minute videos on youtube.com by searching for “CPR Training: BEST CPR Training Ever” and “What is a defibrillator?” You just may save a life.

First-Friday Socials

No-host social play is happening with music and fun on the first Friday of every month starting at 4:30 p.m. Members are welcome to come to courts 9-12 and play with a variety of players. Bring your beverage and snacks to share, hear great music, get tips from more advanced players, and join in on the fun! Sheri Sears continues to do a wonderful job to make all this happen.

First Aid Box Relocation in Ice Room

The first aid and trauma boxes have been moved to the wall next to the ice machine. This is a new location, so please take time to locate it the next time you are at the courts.