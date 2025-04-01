Unit Happenings – April 2025

Unit 8 February Luncheon

Alisa Moore

For our February unit luncheon, the ladies selected Babbo’s Italian Eatery and were glad we did! An excellent selection of luncheon choices, convenient seating, and terrific service made the event even more special. Anyone interested in joining us, whether a full- or part-time resident, please contact Jane Holdcroft at [email protected]. (Photo by Alisa Moore)

Unit 17 Party Unit 17 Party

Judy Ayers

Our Unit 17 party at the Oasis complex was a big success! It was a beautiful day, good food was shared by everyone, and fun mixer games were played. It was great meeting new friends and neighbors … that is what PebbleCreek is all about!

Unit 18 — A Night in Paris with a Private Concert by Thaddeus Rose

John Fox

The night was perfect. The spirit of France swept over us as 45 of Unit 18’s finest partiers came together for an unforgettable French-themed potluck party and concert. Thadeus Rose took to the stage as the sun was setting, entertaining us with music spanning from the groovy ’70s to today’s hits.

Dinner was not the typical potluck. Using a French theme, each guest shared their favorite dishes rich in flavor. From savory Beef Bourguignon to sweetly delicate macaroons, the spread was a feast for both the eyes and taste buds. As you might expect, French wines flowed freely, toasting to good times and even better company.

The melodies provided the perfect backdrop for lively conversations and joyous laughter. As the night went on, our friendships deepened amidst the infectious energy of Thadeus’s music. Couples embraced, twirled, and dipped. Groups (mostly the wives and girlfriends) two stepped the night away.

We danced, we laughed, and for an evening, we were transported to the heart of Paris, united by food, music, and camaraderie.

Thanks go out to Patrice White for organizing and hosting the party, to everyone who made it so amazing, and to Bob Higgins for the photographs capturing the moments.

We can’t help ourselves … Unit 18 rocks!

Chillin’ at the Ballpark Chillin’ at the Ballpark

Camille Grabb

Brrr … who in the heck goes to a baseball night game (March 6) when the temperature drops into the 40s and the blustery winds are swirling in the right field pavilion? Yep, those brave folks are Unit 27A neighbors celebrating their 8th Annual ballgame gathering. The diehard devoted fans lasted until the 5th inning and then left searching for their car and, hopefully, heated car seats. The nightly news announced that the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4–0.

Pasta dinner, left to right: Earl and Susan Springer, Jean and Dave Bee, Patti and Frank Shupnik, and Ada and Jack Gregory

Unit 39 Pasta Dinners and More…

Norma Whitley

The residents of Unit 39 have been busy with monthly events and enjoying time together. The latest event was pasta dinners at host homes in March. Unit 39 residents had relaxing and enjoyable dinners at the homes of these gracious hosts: Bev and Tom Buck, Ada and Jack Gregory, Linda and Willard Bradshaw, Diana Horton-Smith and Walt Smith, Rita and Tom Tjoelker, and Donna and Bruce Moffat.

Looking forward, there will be a Unit 39 Oasis Pool party in April and a Unit 39 Cinco de Mayo party in May. Plans are currently in the works and will be sent to Unit 39 residents.

If you live in Unit 39 and would like to join the email list for notifications regarding upcoming events, please contact unit coordinator Donna Moffat at [email protected].

Unit 42B Block Party

Carol Flores

Unit 42B enjoyed a block party, and George was the big raffle winner!

Unit 44 Bunco Group Is All Heart Unit 44 Bunco Group Is All Heart

Jean Harris

Unit 44’s fabulous hostess Jody Hoff treated her neighbors to a beautiful post-Valentine’s Day Bunco night. Complete with decorations, prizes, and a delicious array of snacks and drinks, Jody shined as the ladies enjoyed laughing and catching up together. Left to right: Friend Laurie Jamieson, Janice Kobe, Judy Gorski, Judy Campbell, Queen Jean Merkel (the big winner), friend Jane Barnhart, Jean Harris, Jody Hoff, Deborah Crabtree, Debbie Baron, Peggy Hayner, and Joy Leber.

Take Me Out Take Me Out o t he Razem ’ s for a Unit 44 Party!

Jean Harris

Take Unit 44 out to a ballgame, take us out to Spike and Dawn’s, the Razems provided hot dogs and cracker jacks, oh they throw a party with such a decorative knack, let us root, root for our home teams, if they don’t win it’s all the same, for it’s 4-4-Unit 44 at the old ball game! That’s right, our group had a beautiful night on Feb. 21 at the home of Dawn and Spike Razem, who got us ready for our spring training Unit outing coming up in March at Goodyear’s Ballpark. The group posed for as good a picture as any after enjoying tasty treats and hot dogs, apple pie, and ice cream.

Cool Lunch at Eagle’s Nest for Unit 44 Ladies Cool Lunch at Eagle’s Nest for Unit 44 Ladies

Jean Harris

The Unit 44 ladies had a great turnout for our February lunch at Eagle’s Nest. Although the weather was a bit cool, we had a lovely view and warm atmosphere for our gathering. Clockwise left to right: Judy Gorski, Kathy Clark, Jody Hoff, Donna Thomas, Jean Merkel, Mary Lou Stepien, Desiree Heytens, Gwen DeBernardi, Peggy Hayner, Judy Campbell, Diane Russo, Debbie Baron, Jean Harris, and Deborah Crabtree.

Unit 46 Fun at Oasis Pool

Spike Razem

Thirty neighbors in PebbleCreek’s Unit 46 enjoyed an excellent Happy Hour on March 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the scenic Oasis Pool Ramada. The sunny, mid-70s weather was ideal.

Many interesting and delicious dishes were shared by all. We tasted a spectacular assortment of foods, which included a spicy taco salad, marinated cheese, special grilled chicken, polish sausages, taco sliders, chicken wings, potato salad, etc. along with exquisite desserts such as decadent chocolate brownies, fresh fruit, various-flavored cheesecakes, cookies, etc.

A big thanks goes out to our Unit Coordinator Vicky Ferraresi along with Social Committee Chair Susan Gildea, who did a fantastic job organizing this great opportunity to mix, mingle, and enjoy a meal together.

Unit 46 continues to grow with new residents moving in on a weekly/monthly basis. The future is very bright for many more fun events being planned this spring/summer. Good times continue for our Unit 46 neighborhood!

Unit 49A Bunco

Robin Macik

Every fourth Wednesday of the month, you will find the residents of Unit 49A hanging out in the Palm Room playing Bunco. Barb Busker is the organizer for this social. It is always a wild night with our little pineapple flying around as various players get Bunco. In February, we had 36 residents play. We take a break after two rounds for some snacks that volunteers bring. This month it was delicious lemon bars baked by Nancy Burnson and Special K treats (think Rice Krispies treats) with chocolate topping made by Barb Busker. Can’t wait for next month’s Unit 49A Bunco.

Unit 49A Brats & Hot Dogs Barbecue Unit 49A Brats & Hot Dogs Barbecue

Robin Macik

On Feb. 22, Unit 49A joined together for a Brats & Hot Dogs barbecue at the Oasis Pool. It’s always wonderful to gather with all of our neighbors and catch up on what everyone has been doing. This was our first get-together since the New Year’s Eve party, so there was much to catch up on.

In addition, our unit contact Robin Macik and her sister Melanie were planning to move back to the Chicago area, so the social committee decided this could be a thank you to them and presented them with a gift of a Shutterfly picture book to remember their Unit 49A family. However, since their villa wasn’t getting much interest, they decided to stay, but they still received the gift.

The food was delicious; it consisted of grilled brats and hot dogs, along with potato salad, sauerkraut, all the toppings, chips, and of course cupcakes for dessert.

Unit 51 February Luncheon Unit 51 February Luncheon

Janet Miazga

No doubt Unit 51 broke a record at our February Ladies’ Luncheon with 27 gals attending (a few missed the photo)! Bevy Hogan and Sandee Matteucci did a lovely job of planning our luncheon at the new Westwind Tavern and decorating three tables with heart balloons, striped runners, vases of flowers, plus red sparkly and felt hearts galore. They also provided each guest with a valentine candy bar. Food and service were very good, and it was such a treat to see so many neighbors gathered. Thanks to our hosts and all those who attended!

Unit 53 ROMEO Luncheon Unit 53 ROMEO Luncheon

Eleven of Unit 53’s finest fellows ventured to The Stillery for their March lunch bunch. This ROMEO outing occurs at noon on the first Friday of every month. Ron Guerin can always tell you where the next gathering will be. There are no prerequisites to join. You just have to arrive hungry.

Unit 54 February Men’s Breakfast

Pictured is the group from the PebbleCreek Unit 54 February Men’s Breakfast. From left: Peter Chimicles, Mike Strong, Steve Domholt, Clair Martin, Jack Klepinger, Brad Gray (Happy Birthday Brad!), Richard Raugust, John Abercrombie, Richard Cameron, Steve Lookabaugh, Harold Rathman, Fred Kettlewell, Art Solorio, and Steve Kunkle.

Unit 54 Ladies Dine at Times Square Unit 54 Ladies Dine at Times Square

Barb Dunson

Unit 54 ladies enjoyed lunch at Times Square Italian Restaurant in Litchfield on Feb. 13. It was pre-Valentine’s Day, so it was a small number attending on a Thursday but a nice chance to talk about neighborhood goings on. Seated on the right from the back are Joette Lookabaugh, Sheri Spirek, Deb Strada, Patti Vitale, and across the table are Pat Gray, Kathy Evans, and Barb Dunson.

Krob Honored at Unit 58 Breakfast

Ed Raker

On Feb. 12 the Unit 58 Men’s Breakfast Group met as usual. But on this occasion, something of a different nature took place. The group chose to honor Alan Krob (as well as his wife, Kate) for their service to the community. Alan and Kate are known well by some of us as good stewards of the environment. For years, on their daily “power walks,” they took along tote bags and gathered bottles, cans, and other debris, and then disposed of them properly.

Not only that, but Alan has been a faithful participant at the unit men’s breakfast group, with 100% attendance since the group’s inception. Now, at the doorstep of the pair moving away, recognition was overdue. We wish them well.

Unit 62A Super Bowl Party on Sheridan Street Unit 62A Super Bowl Party on Sheridan Street

Toni Erickson

On Feb. 9, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Eagles delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Chiefs 40–22 and securing their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. On Sheridan Street in Goodyear, the residents of Unit 62A gathered for an impromptu Super Bowl party at the home of Tom and Jackie MacKenzie. Attendees brought their own beverages and dishes to share, creating a festive potluck atmosphere. The group enjoyed each other’s company while watching the Eagles’ decisive victory over the Chiefs.

Those sitting from left to right are Bruce Brown, Rod and Nancy Nelson, Jerry Wrout, Kathleen Brown, and John Geraghty. Those behind are Joanne Wrout, Gary Watts, Mike Trapp, Tom Bachmann, Jim Downey, Patti Trapp, Janelle Watts, and Jackie Bachmann. (A few of the fans are snacking in the kitchen in the background.) Thank you to the photographer, Barb Downey.

Unit 62A Ladies Head to Wickenburg Unit 62A Ladies Head to Wickenburg

Toni Erickson

On Feb. 21, the ladies of Unit 62A embarked on a full-day excursion to Wickenburg. They dined at the Hitching Post Bar and Grill, an open patio restaurant offering panoramic views of the golf course and the surrounding Sonoran Desert, with the Bradshaw Mountain Range in the distance. Wickenburg’s shopping scene offers a variety of boutiques and authentic tack shops. Notable establishments include The Old Livery Mercantile, known for Southwestern gifts, jewelry, and home decor, and Serape Bleu, which offers authentic Western-inspired fashions, accessories, gifts, and home decor. The town’s shopping scene boasts a unique charm, providing a delightful experience for visitors.

Those who enjoyed the Wickenburg outing were, from left to right, Lynn Banks, Barb Downey, Marilyn Coates, Pat Gonzales, Renee Fisher, Cathe Pruyn, Jackie MacKenzie, Joanne Wrout, Jackie Bachmann, and Janelle Watts.

Unit 62A Valentine Books N Booze Unit 62A Valentine Books N Booze

Toni Erickson

On Feb. 13, Pat Pakin hosted our bi-monthly Books N Booze gathering, celebrating Valentine’s Day with an abundance of assorted candies spread across the table as the group discussed and shared insights on the books they had read. Books brought to the group can be exchanged among interested members by signing up on a list, with the books then passed along to readers in the order they signed up.

From left to right sitting around the beautifully decorated table are Renee Fisher, Marilyn Coates, Patti Trapp, Cathe Pruyn, Toni Erickson, Janelle Watts, Barb Downey, and hostess Pat Pakin.