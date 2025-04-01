Dusty Howard and Doug Anderson Take PCM9GA Club Championship Top Awards

Erv Stein

Our PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) conducted the final round of their Annual Club Championship Tournament on Feb. 13 at our Tuscany Falls West Course under very favorable late winter weather conditions. A total of 120 PCM9GA golfers participated in this highly anticipated event divided into four groups: the Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta participants based upon their prevailing AGA handicaps to assure an even competitive playing field.

As usual, the net and gross scores were incredibly close with a mere couple of strokes separating the winning and runner-up golfers with a quite unusual amount of runner-up and third place ties and so forth. Our hats off to Dusty Howard for an overall performance in attaining his Gross Championship score of 83 and likewise Mike Branham for winning the Club Net Championship with a net score of 71. On any given day, even many low handicap golfers may experience an off day and likewise dark horse higher handicapper golfers may show surprisingly strong performance. Most importantly, almost everyone who participated agreed it was an exciting and interesting event.

A summary of the Club Championship results was as follows:

Gross Championship Results

Dusty Howard, 83 Total Gross, +11 Total to Par Gross

Matt Jungels, 84 Total Gross, +12 Total to Par Gross

Low Net Championship Results

Doug Anderson, 65 Total Net, -7 Total to Par Net

Dusty Howard, 67 Total Net, -5 Total to Par Net

Individual Champions

Alpha: Mike Branham, 71 Flight Net, -1 Total to Par Net

Bravo: Dusty Howard, 67 Flight Net, -5 Total to Par Net

Charlie: Doug Anderson, 65 Flight Net, -7 Total to Par Net

Delta: Don Burrows, 68 Flight Net, -4 Total to Par Net

Kudos to Doug Derrick, Dusty Howard, Kevin Coogan, Charlie Lowe, Steve Schwartz, and Tony Sacks for winning the longest putt and closest to pin awards.

Following our play we all gathered for an excellent buffet dinner at the Tuscany Falls Ballroom where winners were announced and congratulated. Events such as this PCM9GA Championship event require a tremendous amount of planning efforts and follow-through to ensure the great reception and success. In addition to the always excellent pairing group efforts, Jerry Deleonardo and Cliff Crooks arranged the outstanding buffet, and PCM9GA staff members such as PCM9GA President Ray Clements and PCM9GA Vice President John Craven contributed significantly.

Planning efforts are going full speed forward for our major Member Guest Charity Tournament to be held on April 17, which is expected to result in raising up to $15,000 on behalf of our local Luke Air Force Base MOAA Chapter Community Fund. Additional events included our Mardi Gras event on March 13 followed by the Alan Hatfield Appreciation event on March 20. The upcoming Ladies Niners Mixer is April 6.