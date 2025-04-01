Republican Club Meeting Includes a Powerful Washington Figure and a BBQ

Jenna Ridgeway

The PebbleCreek Republican Club’s Annual BBQ Buffet is Thursday, April 3 with a changed time of 11:30 a.m. Paid reservations were needed by March 26. Contact Linda Sweet for your RSVP.

The Republican Club is pleased to announce the speaker for this event as a man dedicated to documenting and combating the falsehoods and censorship of the news media, entertainment media, and Big Tech. Dan Schneider, the vice president of Free Speech America at the Media Research Center (MRC) in Washington, D.C., will provide us with the details of his work in government and media and how his organization, MRC, plays a crucial role in shaping the media landscape. It also ensures that conservative voices are heard loud and clear.

With a background as a lawyer, policy professional, and political strategist, Dan has served in various roles within the White House, executive branch agencies, the U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House of Representatives. His journey has taken him from the vibrant streets of New York City to the historic corridors of Washington, D.C., and even to the distant city of Zheng Zhou, China.

He previously served as the executive director of the American Conservative Union, an organization known for organizing CPAC. Driven by a deep commitment to bring political balance to the news and entertainment media in 2022, Dan joined the Media Research Center , a conservative media watchdog group. The MRC ‘s mission is to defend and preserve America’s founding principles and Judeo-Christian values. Dan’s role at the MRC has been pivotal, as he works tirelessly to expose the biases and misinformation that plague the media landscape.

Over time, the MRC has become one of the most active and best-funded arms of the modern conservative movement in the United States. Their influence has grown, with over 80% of what is seen on Fox News originating from MRC’s research. Newsmax also covers their stories, further amplifying their reach. They even collaborate with figures like Donald Trump on policy matters. They are a nonprofit organization, therefore no payment for their work is taken.

Dan’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication and the impact that one individual can have on the world. His work at the MRC continues to uphold the values he holds dear.

Other Club Events

Men’s Breakfast Club: Tuesday, April 8, 8:30 a.m., Eagle’s Nest dining room. Seating is limited to a maximum of 20. RSVP to Chuck Streeter at [email protected].

PCRC Women’s Luncheon: Wednesday, April 9, 11:30 a.m., Eagle’s Nest dining room alcove. Seating is limited to a maximum of 20. RSVP to Vicki Streeter at [email protected].

Men’s Golf Group: meets on Tuesdays. See club website for details at pebblecreekrepublicanclub.com.

For more information about our club or to download a membership application, visit our website at pebblecreekrepublicanclub.com.

Remember to fly your flag!