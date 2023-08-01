The Irish American Club Supports Our Community Through Charitable Giving

Amy Volstromer

One of the Irish American Club’s important missions is charity, and this year’s nonprofit organizations, carefully selected by the club’s Charitable Contributions Committee (CCC), are “All Faith Community Services” and “Thrive.” The club was honored to be able to give a donation of $8,000 to each organization, both of whom are truly deserving of the charity dollars. If you aren’t familiar with the organizations, here’s a little bit about what they are doing to help the West Valley community.

Hundreds of families in the West Valley go hungry and hit hard times. All Faith Community Services, founded in 1996, offers a variety of emergency programs: food services, pet services, mobile food bank, children’s services, SNAP/utility assistance, hygiene provisions, and S.T.E.P.S. for jobs. They help by giving a hand up to those in need by providing food to eat, clothing, and resources and skills to give them a new beginning.

Founded in 2016, Thrive AZ has made it their mission to change the lives of countless Arizona families for the better. Thrive AZ has played an integral role in foster care prevention, biological family reunification, and services for aged-out young adults (aged 18-24) by connecting deserving families and youth with critical resources and support that would otherwise be out of reach. In Arizona every 40 seconds a child is placed in foster care. There are approximately 18,000 children in foster care. This year 900 aged-out youth will no longer be cared for by the system. Thrive AZ leases a 25-acre campus that currently houses 45 aged-out young adults with plans to expand to 100 by year end 2023.