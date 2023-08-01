LifeLong Learning: How to Grow New Brain Cells

Bill Nee

TED Talk presenter and neuroscientist Sandrine Thuret shares her studies showing that adult brains create new nerve cells in the hippocampus, a brain area involved in memory and mood, under certain conditions.

Thuret says that even older adults can grow new neurons. She offers research and practical advice on how to help one’s brain better perform hippocampal neurogenesis—improving mood, increasing memory, and preventing cognitive decline associated with aging.

Anything that increases blood flow to the brain is good for creating new neurons, according to Thuret. She shares specific examples of how learning, physical activity, and consuming certain types and amounts of foods can benefit learning and memory. Following her research attributes can help decrease stress, depression, sleep deprivation, and aging.

To listen to her 11-minute TED program on growing new neurons, go to TED.com, click “watch” in the header, then “TED Talks,” then in “Search talks” input “You can grow new brain cells. Here’s how,” scroll a little lower, and click on the talk you selected.