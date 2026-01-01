The Bocce Club Gives to Agua Fria Food Bank

Kim Jacobs

Donation money ($3,000) and 380 pounds of food were delivered prior to holidays to Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank by PebbleCreek Bocce Club members. They were so grateful! This was a combination of community donations and fall winning prize money that the captains chose to donate to the food bank.

Cash contributions were also made to Homeless Veterans and St. Jude’s.

Thanks to all who contributed and to all the team captains for voting on the above charities to receive the cash donations! It takes a village these days, and all this food and cash will make a difference.

Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas … and well wishes for a happy and healthy 2026.