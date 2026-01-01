Cholla League Kicks Off Another Competitive Winter Season

The Tuscany Falls Cholla Team pictured from L-R starting in back row: Leslie Estelle, Kitty Day, Barb Stampke, Cindy Sota, Lea Morse, Jean Ostroga, Layne Sheridan, Carol Dick, Cindy Walsh, Kathy Hubert-Wyss (Captain), Kathleen Heigh, and Nicola Witty. Not pictured: Debbie Sayre, Bergitta Reese, Marlene O’Halloran, Kathy Ellis, and Helen Wagner. The Eagle’s Nest Cholla Team pictured from L-R starting in back row: Sharma Fleming, Katherine Tatro, Nina Coulombe, Barb Rossi, Teresita Laron, Judy Hauser (Captain), Lyn Bronzetti, Chanca Morrell (Co-captain), Michelle Hart, Polly Elliott, Jayne Dinan, Denise Gardner. Not pictured: Teresa Christianson, Ronda Maglio, Jil Roorda, Karen Shaw, Lynn Walkowski.

Amber Rivera

The Cholla League teed off its season-opening match at Eagle’s Nest on Nov. 22, 2025, launching a nine-match winter season stretching through mid-April. PebbleCreek golfers are once again well-represented, fielding two teams of 10 players at every event—one representing Eagle’s Nest and one representing Tuscany Falls.

Competition is lively and friendly, with neighboring communities from Corte Bella, Grandview, Briarwood, Trail Ridge, Deer Valley, Westbrook Lakes, Westbrook Vistas, and Trilogy. Tuscany Falls had the honor of hosting the third match on Dec. 13, 2025, showcasing both the course and the strong spirit of PebbleCreek golf.

The league uses a match-play format, with points awarded for low gross and low net scores. Each club competes with five two-member teams, and total points earned by those pairs decide the winner of each match. Over the course of the season, players steadily accumulate points toward two coveted traveling plaques—one awarded for the most gross points and the other for the most net points earned.

Last season brought excitement right down to the wire, with the Tuscany Falls team narrowly missing the title for most net points in the very last match. That close finish has added even more motivation and energy to this year’s lineup.

Beyond the competition, the Cholla League continues to be a favorite winter activity among lady golfers. It offers players the chance to test their skills on a variety of nearby courses, meet golfers from other communities, and enjoy the camaraderie and support that comes with playing as part of a team.

As the season unfolds, PebbleCreek golfers look forward to more great matches, strong showings, and—just maybe—bringing home one of those traveling plaques this spring.