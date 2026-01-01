Gift of Gratitude From Ladies Who Lunch

Marilu Trainor

On Nov. 13, the PebbleCreek Ladies Who Lunch (PCLWL) turned their weekly gathering into a heartfelt act of service—delivering lunch and holiday cheer to the firefighters of the Goodyear Fire Department.

More than 35 members visited Goodyear Fire Station No. 185 near PebbleCreek, bringing a full lunch spread to thank the firefighters for their dedication and daily heroism. The visit offered a chance for conversation, camaraderie, and plenty of appreciation shared between residents and first responders. Barro’s Pizza partnered with the group to help cater the luncheon.

Goodyear Vice Mayor Wally Campbell, also a PebbleCreek resident, joined the ladies and shared how the city supports local families throughout the year. She explained that Goodyear helps more than 60 families annually by fulfilling their holiday wish lists. The PCLWL presented Vice Mayor Campbell with a plant in appreciation of her 14 years of service on the Goodyear City Council.

In addition to providing lunch, the group organized a toy drive to support the Fire Department’s annual holiday giving program. Members donated boxes filled with new toys—everything from dolls and games to sports equipment—intended for Goodyear children who might otherwise go without Christmas gifts. The firefighters distributed the toys as part of their seasonal outreach, ensuring brighter holidays for local families.

Event organizers said the group provided this meaningful gesture as the holiday season approached last year also.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our firefighters and all first responders—their service, their courage, and the safety they bring to our community,” said Michele Madoski. “Bringing lunch and toys was a small way to show our appreciation and help them spread joy to local kids.”

Firefighters expressed their thanks for both the food and the generosity behind the toy collection, noting that community partnerships like this make their holiday charity efforts possible. During the “lunch and learn” portion of the visit, fire personnel also shared updates on emergency services, future expansion plans, and valuable lithium battery safety tips.

The PebbleCreek Ladies Who Lunch plan to continue incorporating service projects into their weekly gatherings and strengthening communities. The social group meets every Thursday, patronizing small local restaurants and fostering sisterhood. The gatherings have also helped many members who are new PebbleCreek residents get to know the area after moving to Arizona.

Committee members organizing this event included: Donna Blomquist, Kathi Cooley, Cathy Countryman Cook, Maria and Frank Datzer, Ronni Dreisbach, Holly Fercho, Mary Ann Fusco, Sharon Hill, Melinda Kresek, Lynne Marty, Rosemary Miller, Jan Petroff, Estelle Rebenstorf, Susan Sands, Kerry and Jay Spillmann, Wanda Smith, Marilu Trainor, and Connie and Lance Wight.