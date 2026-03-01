“The American Songbook” Tickets on Sale

Laurie Farquhar

Music lovers, get ready for an exciting evening of outstanding singing, dancing and comedy, when ShowTime presents “The American Songbook” next month. This original production features songs and acts that have received recognition from the entertainment industry. They may have won a Grammy, an Oscar, a Tony, or a CMA award, and that means you will be treated to the “best of the best.”

Chanca Morrell, writer and director of “The American Songbook,” says many factors go into deciding whether a song receives an award of excellence but one of the most essential elements is that it is well loved by the public. Everything in this production will be a fan favorite. In addition, Chanca also promises that she will be sharing with the audience things they did not know about these songs.

“The American Songbook” runs six nights, from April 13 to 18, with all performances in the Renaissance Theater at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m. To purchase tickets, go to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not have to log into the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and then scroll down to “Ticket Sales.” You will find the link for the ShowTime tickets about halfway down the page.

Once again, tickets are only $20 each, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted. If you would like help with your purchase, please contact JoAnn at 623–466-8471 or Laurie at 623–251-4158. They are happy to help you complete your purchase over the phone.

Whether your favorite song is a Broadway tune or a country and western ballad, if it has received an award of excellence, then it might have made it into the final list of numbers for “The American Songbook.” So, come take a trip down memory lane as your friends and neighbors in ShowTime bring you an evening of entertainment excellence.