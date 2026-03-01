Frank Datzer Awarded 2025 Volunteer of the Year

During the annual HOA Board Committee Volunteer Recognition event on Jan. 27, 2026, Jack Gregory, HOA Board President, announced the PebbleCreek Volunteer of the Year. Volunteer of the Year is selected by the HOA Board, and given to a community member whose service to the Board and HOA has been exceptional. This year’s honoree is Frank Datzer.

Frank, who has lived in the community just a few short years, after a career in TV and Film production, volunteers his time and talent filming, editing, and producing various videos for HOA departments, including General Manager updates, facilities updates, event promotional videos, and more.

His first major contribution project was producing video updates of the progress on the renovation of Westwind Tavern. Frank’s initiative and keen instincts to tell a story clearly and succinctly helped homeowners better understand the process and progress of the renovation through his informative and entertaining videos.

Frank’s help with our 2025 HOA Board election was another major contribution. His candidate videos, and other informational video pieces, allowed homeowners to easily view candidate statements/platforms at their own pace and time.

Frank has also allowed our HOA Communication team to use his photographs on our HOA website and he is always willing and ready to snap photos at events.

Frank’s incredible talent, positive attitude, volunteer spirit, and support of the HOA combined with his genuine desire to help and inform his neighbors in the community make him a most-deserving winner of 2025 Volunteer of the Year.

Congratulations Frank!