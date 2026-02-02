Bridge Results

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Kevin McManus

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. It is a social game providing a friendly afternoon of bridge. We welcome new players. There are sign-up sheets in the blue bridge binder on the bookshelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest. You can sign up for a session at the preceding event or by texting Kevin at 480-540-8665 in advance. There is no longer a sign-up sheet for Monday bridge at the clubhouse.

Results for December 2025:

Dec. 1: N/S 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis, 2nd Helen/Larry Vierow. E/W 1st Fran/Kevin McManus, 2nd Pat Anselmo/Joyce Johnson.

Dec. 8: N/S 1st Art/Sylvia Lewis, 2nd Barb Economou/Kathleen Yaremchuk. E/W 1st Denise Ballas/Billy Londino, 2nd Anita Asp/Edie Hoechst.

Dec. 29: N/S 1st Jo Carey/Nancy Duncansen, 2nd Ellen Stergulz/Pat Owens. E/W 1st Sylvia Lewis/Denise Ballas, 2nd Jeff Johnson/Cathie Futernick.

For more information, please call Kevin McManus on 480-540-8665.

Duplicate Bridge Club

Linda Tafs

December 2025 results:

Dec. 8: 1st N/S: Joanne/Bill Korytowski; E/W: Sue Woodard/Carole Mathias

Dec. 9: 1st N/S: Enid Bross/Sandy Kolls; E/W: Linda Smith/Sue Gainer

Dec. 13: 1st N/S: Janet Race/Flora Conley; E/W: Jerry/Linda Larson

Dec. 15: 1st N/S: Jerry/Linda Larson; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Dec. 16: 1st N/S: Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Dec. 22: 1st N/S: Jerry/Linda Larson; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Dec. 23: 1st N/S: Kate Tracy/Jackie Wielgosz and Linda Tafs/Susan McAniff; E/W: Kathy Bergman/Enid Bross

Dec. 29: 1st: Joanne/Bill Korytowski, 2nd: Georgia Jacka/Kate Tracy

Dec. 30: 1st N/S: Dave/Dolores Sussman; E/W: Rosalie Gunnlaugsson/Gen Hunter

Wednesday Party Bridge

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. We welcome new players. There are sign-up sheets in the blue bridge binder on the bookshelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest. You can sign up as a team or, if you do not have a partner, as a stand-by player. We try to pair stand-by players prior to the event.

Results for December 2025:

Dec. 3: 1st Duane/Ellen Scott, 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis, 3rd Ellen Stergulz/Pat Owens.

Dec. 10: 1st Joan/Richard Bourassa, 2nd Nancy/Steve Duncansen, 3rd Georgia Messina/Nancy Planck.

Dec. 31: 1st Nancy/Steve Duncansen, 2nd Claudia MacDonald/Jack Williams. 3rd Ellen Stergulz/Pat Owens.

For more information, please call Sylvia Lewis at 623-606-2912.