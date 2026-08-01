Questar Scores in Pinetop

Craig Hauger and Fred Dresser

Congratulations to the Questar softball team from PebbleCreek on their accomplishment over Father’s Day weekend at Pinetop. This talented team played seven games where they won 4 games and lost 3 games. One of their losses was the championship game, where they came up just a little short.

Coach and Sponsor Craig Hauger said, “We gave it everything we had. The guys battled to win the semi-final game in the last inning. Then we took the 86’ers to the final inning. The 86’ers are a very talented team (with 5 Majors’ players—we have 0). I’m very proud of this team and our accomplishments!”

The final score of the championship game was:

86’ ERS: 23

PCSSA 60’s: 22

The weekend also saw the team giving back with food donations (roughly 100 pounds) to the local food bank.

The weekend was not all about softball as the team and spouses enjoyed a team picnic on Friday night, as well as the coveted bean bag tournament. The winners were Kevin Keating and Lori Adair, with Rocio Watkins and Randy Prinz finishing second. Congratulations!

On Saturday night, the team spouses and other PebbleCreek fans enjoyed a Mexican dinner with lots of margaritas!

The team members include: Kurt Fischer, Mike Luehring, Frank Pierce, Tommy Williams, Kevin Keating, Mark Turner, Ken Gilles, Joe Pollock, John Saleh, Nate Watkins, Doug Adair, Steve Manns, Randy Prinz, Mark Blore, Dave Jansen, Mike Perkins, scorekeeper Jim Rains, assistant coach Wade Biddix, and coach Craig Hauger.

Coach Hauger added, “We had a great weekend, great tournament, great players, and great fans! We’ll be back next year to take the crown!”