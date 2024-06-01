T.T.T. Chapter Q Update

Ronnie Levine

In May, T.T.T. Chapter Q took our chosen Heritage Elementary campers for a fun shopping experience at Walmart where we enjoyed lunch, trying on clothes, and finishing up with an ice cream treat. We purchased everything they will need to make their time at camp fun and stress-free.

At the beginning of June the girls will spend a week at the Camp Maripai Girl Scout camp in Prescott. They will enjoy horseback riding, arts and crafts, archery, singing, campfires, and more. The experience helps the girls build courage, confidence, and character through fun activities, learning new skills, and building new friendships.

For questions about T.T.T. Chapter Q, please contact Ellen Stergulz: text or call 815–549-0252 or email [email protected].