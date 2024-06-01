Sports, June 2024

PebbleCreek Billiard Club Monthly Tournament Winners

The Billiard Club loves the new felt and balls in the billiard room.

Johnny Henson

Congratulations to our winners during April. The Player of the Month was Mark Mecklenberg with five wins. King of the Hill was Johnny Henson.

Monday noon to 2 p.m. 8Ball tournament: No winners

Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon 8Ball tournament winners were Lynn Warren (x2), Bob Macy, Mark Mecklenberg, Joe Armbruster, and Bill Frustaglia.

Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. 9Ball tournament winners were Rene Lefebvre, Ken Copps, Johnny Henson, Blair Dreyfus, and Mark Mecklenberg.

Friday 8 a.m. to noon 9Ball tournament winners were Mark Mecklenberg(x2) and Bob Macy.

Friday 4 to 6 p.m. Resident and Guest 8Ball tournament winner was Mark Mecklenberg.