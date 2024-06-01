PebbleCreek Billiard Club Monthly Tournament Winners

Johnny Henson

Congratulations to our winners during April. The Player of the Month was Mark Mecklenberg with five wins. King of the Hill was Johnny Henson.

Monday noon to 2 p.m. 8–Ball tournament: No winners

Tuesday 8 a.m. to noon 8–Ball tournament winners were Lynn Warren (x2), Bob Macy, Mark Mecklenberg, Joe Armbruster, and Bill Frustaglia.

Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. 9–Ball tournament winners were Rene Lefebvre, Ken Copps, Johnny Henson, Blair Dreyfus, and Mark Mecklenberg.

Friday 8 a.m. to noon 9–Ball tournament winners were Mark Mecklenberg(x2) and Bob Macy.

Friday 4 to 6 p.m. Resident and Guest 8–Ball tournament winner was Mark Mecklenberg.