Sewing Club News

Edna DeFord

Wednesdays are Sewing Club Day at the Fiber Arts Room, and on May 1 we had a wonderful Serger Class taught by Kathy Brown, our co-president. Club members brought their own sergers or just came to use the sergers belonging to the Sewing Club and learned how to thread and sew on these sometimes complicated machines. Members learned how to thread their machines and the meaning of words like Four Thread Overlock, Rolled Hem Stitch, and Cover Stitch, along with many other features of the serger machine. This class inspired members to go home and make some projects using this wonderful machine.

On June 5, the group will be working on the charity project Go With the Flow. There will be no classes on the first Wednesdays of July and August, and you are invited to come join us for your own sewing adventure with happy PebbleCreek sewers.

The PebbleCreek Sewing Club meets each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Fiber Arts Room in the Creative Arts Center. The first Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon is dedicated to a class on subjects of interest to club members or for a club charity sewing project. All other Wednesdays are open workshops to do your own sewing project. If you are interested in joining the Sewing Club, contact Kathy Brown at [email protected] or call/text 303-882-8727.