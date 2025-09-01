Summer with The Women’s Giving Circle

Mary Wiese

The Women’s Giving Circle of PebbleCreek (TWGC) has had a busy and impactful summer that included volunteer efforts that have supported families and individuals across the West Valley.

In support of St. Mary’s Food Bank, members of TWGC helped sort and distribute food to families in need, supporting the fight against hunger during the critical summer months when children are out of school and food insecurity can rise.

TWGC also teamed up with Palm Valley Church and the Agua Fria Food Bank to distribute backpacks and food to over 800 school-age children. This back-to-school outreach ensures that students are equipped with essential supplies and nourishment as they head into the new academic year, giving them the tools they need to succeed.

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Looking ahead, TWGC continues its mission of service to the West Valley with more opportunities to get involved:

* Mat Making with Kathy Cheek— Each month, members will be joining Kathy to create sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. These mats, made from recycled plastic bags, provide comfort and insulation while promoting sustainability.

* West Valley Heart Walk—Mark your calendars for Nov. 15 as The Women’s Giving Circle joins the West Valley Heart Walk, raising awareness and support for heart health in our community.

* Fall Meeting—Don’t miss the Fall Meeting of The Women’s Giving Circle on Sept. 18, held in the Chianti Room at 4:30 p.m. Members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend and learn more about our organization’s mission, past accomplishments, and future plans.

If you’d like more information about TWGC or how to get involved, please contact thewomensgivingcircleofpc@gmail.com.