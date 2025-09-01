Women’s Tennis Summer Sizzle

Vikki Constable

On May 28, 13 4.0 women players, who represented PebbleCreek in two teams for the West Valley Tennis League Season, hosted a Summer Sizzle at Tuscany Falls Courts for themselves and eight women representing various West Valley communities.

The 21 women arrived early that morning to play a doubles mixer with four rounds. Afterward, the PebbleCreek women brought out their best recipes and hosted a breakfast for the very hot, yet enthused players.

Summer Sizzle is in its’ sixteenth year, beginning in 2009, with the idea from Christiane Schunk at Anthem Country Club. The program with tennis and breakfast or lunch is carried out to various clubs during the summer months, ending in late July. Jade Lewin from Paseo Racquet Club is the coordinator in 2025 for the many events that began in May.

PebbleCreek has hosted the event since 2023, and the numbers have swelled to include five courts of doubles play.

The women players who have made PebbleCreek their home endure the heat and continue to play tennis year round, in addition to making new friends from the West Valley Communities.

Come out and watch fine tennis at the Tuscany Falls courts early in the mornings, and be wowed by our play!