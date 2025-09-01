Hikers Cool Off in Clear Creek

Lynn Warren

On July 16, six PebbleCreek hikers headed to the Camp Verde area to enjoy a favorite summer hike in the Bull Pen recreation area a little southeast of Camp Verde. Although it is a 10-mile hike, the hike is relatively flat with an elevation gain of only 500 feet. The real attractions are the scenic rock formations and crossing West Clear Creek, a refreshing treat on a hot July day. On this hike, the hikers crossed the creek four times in each direction with the water being thigh-deep in a couple of areas, requiring careful footing since rocks beneath the surface were covered with algae to provide a little challenge. The hikers started at the Bull Pen trailhead which is reached by a rough, unpaved road, a drive that is maybe more challenging than the hike itself. Afterwards, the hikers enjoyed lunch and refreshments at the Verde Brewing Company in Camp Verde, an appropriate finish for a refreshing summer outing. The club enjoys hikes all around the valley and occasionally undertakes change-of-scenery outings such as this; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.